Apartment in Kyiv, half a million salary, and a loan: what the new Minister of Economy Sobolev declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3864 views

Oleksiy Sobolev, the newly appointed Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, declared an apartment in Kyiv and last year's salary of over 1.5 million hryvnias in his previous position. His wife owns a SUBARU XV car, and the minister himself has investment certificates and savings.

Apartment in Kyiv, half a million salary, and a loan: what the new Minister of Economy Sobolev declared

The new Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, owns an apartment in Kyiv, and his salary as First Deputy Minister of Economy last year amounted to over 1.5 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to Sobolev's electronic declaration.

Context

As reported by UNN, the Verkhovna Rada, at its session, supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposed by the newly elected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In particular, Oleksiy Sobolev was appointed Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?17.07.25, 15:17 • 37634 views

Details

According to the declaration, the new minister owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 68 sq.m., which he purchased in 2011 for 260,114 hryvnias. Sobolev also rents an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 130 sq.m. since 2020.

Sobolev's wife, Natalia, owns a 2018 SUBARU XV 2.0 car, purchased in 2021 for 460,000 hryvnias.

Sobolev also holds 30,190 investment certificates in an open non-state pension fund for a total amount of 98,382 hryvnias.

Last year, Sobolev's salary as First Deputy Minister of Economy amounted to 1,565,159 hryvnias, which is 91,000 hryvnias less than when he held the position of director of SE "Prozorro.Sales". In addition, Sobolev earned 1,502,871 hryvnias at the Kyiv School of Economics. He also received 15,511 hryvnias from Monobank in 2024.

Sobolev keeps 219,879 hryvnias and 437 dollars in the bank. He has 15,000 dollars in cash. His wife keeps 225,597 hryvnias in the bank.

The new minister also has an outstanding loan of 95,921 hryvnias.

New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev17.07.25, 17:31 • 67700 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

