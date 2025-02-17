The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

Housing, transportation infrastructure and energy are the sectors that have suffered the most. Reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv School of Economics.

The total amount of direct damage caused to Ukraine's infrastructure as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion has reached almost $170 billion.

The new calculations conclude that the total amount of damage caused by Russian attacks has increased by $12.6 billion.

Housing, transportation infrastructure, and energy sector suffered the greatest losses.

Residential sector

Direct losses are estimated at $60 billion. As of November 2024, 236,000 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, of which 209,000 were private houses, 27,000 were apartment buildings, and another 600 were dormitories. Regionally, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions suffered the most damage.

Transportation infrastructure

The losses amounted to $38.5 billion. More than 26,000 kilometers of highways were damaged and destroyed, which is estimated at $28.3 billion. Losses in rail transport amounted to $4.3 billion, port infrastructure - $0.85 billion, and the aviation industry - $2 billion. Direct losses to private passenger vehicles are estimated at $2.2 billion, with 260,000 cars destroyed or damaged.

Energy sector of Ukraine

The sector lost $14.6 billion. The attacks completely destroyed the Kakhovka and Dnipro hydroelectric power plants, Trypillia and Zmiiv thermal power plants, damaged or destroyed significant other generating facilities, as well as high-voltage substations and oil and gas infrastructure.

Industry, construction, and the services sector suffered losses of $14.4 billion.

Businesses have lost equipment, production facilities, and logistics capacities. As of November 2024, nearly five hundred large and medium-sized private and state-owned enterprises were destroyed or severely damaged.

Agricultural sector

The losses amounted to $10.3 billion. More than 130,000 pieces of agricultural machinery were lost, 4 million tons of grain storage facilities and 16,000 hectares of perennial crops were destroyed or damaged.

The forest fund also suffered significant losses: 298,000 hectares of forests were damaged by fighting and fires, with losses estimated at $4.5 billion.

The loss of educational infrastructure is estimated at $7.3 billion.

During the full-scale invasion, more than 4,000 educational institutions were damaged or destroyed, including 229 schools, 110 kindergartens, and 97 universities.

Healthcare lost $4.3 billion.

Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities were hit. A total of 1,554 medical facilities were damaged, including 515 hospitals and 465 outpatient clinics.

Cultural heritage, sports and tourist facilities were damaged to the tune of $4 billion

3,921 cultural facilities, 399 religious buildings, and 343 sports complexes were damaged.

Housing and utilities sector

The losses amounted to $3.5 billion. Significant damage was done to 925 boiler houses, 214 central heating stations, and over 354 km of heating networks.

The digital infrastructure and telecommunications sector suffered direct losses of $1.2 billion.

Internet networks, mobile radio networks and trunk communication lines were damaged. In the de-occupied territories, the destruction of networks sometimes reached 100%, and thousands of mobile base stations were destroyed.

