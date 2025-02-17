The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39534 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68755 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112897 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152332 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66046 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109040 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80300 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46042 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73473 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143072 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175468 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73473 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135797 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164109 views
Actual
The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

The amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to the occupiers' actions has increased to $170 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28452 views

As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12.6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).

Housing, transportation infrastructure and energy are the sectors that have suffered the most. Reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv School of Economics.

Details

The total amount of direct damage caused to Ukraine's infrastructure as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion has reached almost $170 billion. 

The new calculations conclude that the total amount of damage caused by Russian attacks has increased by $12.6 billion.

Housing, transportation infrastructure, and energy sector suffered the greatest losses. 

  • Residential sector

Direct losses are estimated at $60 billion. As of November 2024, 236,000 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, of which 209,000 were private houses, 27,000 were apartment buildings, and another 600 were dormitories. Regionally, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions suffered the most damage.

  • Transportation infrastructure

The losses amounted to $38.5 billion. More than 26,000 kilometers of highways were damaged and destroyed, which is estimated at $28.3 billion. Losses in rail transport amounted to $4.3 billion, port infrastructure - $0.85 billion, and the aviation industry - $2 billion. Direct losses to private passenger vehicles are estimated at $2.2 billion, with 260,000 cars destroyed or damaged.

  • Energy sector of Ukraine

The sector lost $14.6 billion. The attacks completely destroyed the Kakhovka and Dnipro hydroelectric power plants, Trypillia and Zmiiv thermal power plants, damaged or destroyed significant other generating facilities, as well as high-voltage substations and oil and gas infrastructure.

  • Industry, construction, and the services sector suffered losses of $14.4 billion.

Businesses have lost equipment, production facilities, and logistics capacities. As of November 2024, nearly five hundred large and medium-sized private and state-owned enterprises were destroyed or severely damaged.

  • Agricultural sector

The losses amounted to $10.3 billion. More than 130,000 pieces of agricultural machinery were lost, 4 million tons of grain storage facilities and 16,000 hectares of perennial crops were destroyed or damaged.

UNESCO condemns Russia's attack on cultural heritage sites in Odesa on November 1407.02.25, 13:41 • 30326 views

The forest fund also suffered significant losses: 298,000 hectares of forests were damaged by fighting and fires, with losses estimated at $4.5 billion.

  • The loss of educational infrastructure is estimated at $7.3 billion.

During the full-scale invasion, more than 4,000 educational institutions were damaged or destroyed, including 229 schools, 110 kindergartens, and 97 universities.

  • Healthcare lost $4.3 billion.

Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities were hit. A total of 1,554 medical facilities were damaged, including 515 hospitals and 465 outpatient clinics.

  • Cultural heritage, sports and tourist facilities were damaged to the tune of $4 billion

3,921 cultural facilities, 399 religious buildings, and 343 sports complexes were damaged.

  • Housing and utilities sector

The losses amounted to $3.5 billion. Significant damage was done to 925 boiler houses, 214 central heating stations, and over 354 km of heating networks.

  • The digital infrastructure and telecommunications sector suffered direct losses of $1.2 billion.

Internet networks, mobile radio networks and trunk communication lines were damaged. In the de-occupied territories, the destruction of networks sometimes reached 100%, and thousands of mobile base stations were destroyed.

Strike on ChNPP does not pose radiation threat - Center for Energy Studies14.02.25, 14:24 • 35252 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
unescoUNESCO
kyiv-school-of-economicsKyiv School of Economics
ukraineUkraine
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising