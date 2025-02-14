Strike on ChNPP does not pose radiation threat - Center for Energy Studies

A Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant caused partial destruction of the facility, but there is currently no radiation threat. This was announced by the director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko, UNN reports.

At the moment, we have objective information and video recordings of what happened. In fact, there is a partial destruction of the facility. It does not pose any radiation hazards. Of course, there will be quite a lot of work to restore the sarcophagus, but in terms of radiation hazard, there are no threats - Kharchenko noted.

Background

On the night of February 13-14, IAEA experts at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant recorded an explosion at a new structure protecting the damaged reactor 4. The explosion led to a fire, but the reactor vessel was not damaged and the radiation level remained within normal limits, the IAEA said.

Later, the agency confirmed that the strike was carried out by a Russian drone, whose engine was found at the scene.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, made public the consequences of the attack, and the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk, stated that there is a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which may be unpredictable.



At the same time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the allegations of a strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling them a "provocation" and "fake news.