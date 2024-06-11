Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47862 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169859 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162745 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216718 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203376 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52056 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34082 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105804 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101362 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203376 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216896 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101362 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105804 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157311 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156138 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159967 views
Actual
Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference

Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107913 views

The Ministry of economy presented an investment guide containing 95 projects worth more than 2 27 billion in various sectors, such as energy, transport, agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, Pharmaceuticals, aimed at attracting investment for the recovery and economic development of Ukraine.

The Ministry of economy presented an investment guide containing 95 investment projects at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine-2024 in Berlin. The document contains key information for investors, experts and analysts interested in economic policy, recovery and investment activities in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, reports UNN

Details 

As determined, the investment guide was prepared in collaboration with the KSE Institute and with the support of consultants from the Big Four. The document outlines priority sectors for the government, as well as focuses on the development of the processing industry to address gaps in Export Logistics and increase value added. 

The guide provides a detailed overview of key sectors – energy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, green metallurgy, pharmaceutical industry and medicine, critical materials, it, as well as examples of investment projects. In addition, the guide describes in detail the investment landscape of Ukraine.

The document also contains 95 investment projects that require about.27 billion in funding. The guide included projects in different sectors of the economy that represent different companies (by size, form of ownership, field of activity). 

The Ministry of economy noted that many projects  now require further revision. To this end, the government is working on launching The Project Preparation Facility to increase the number of projects ready to attract funding. 

To catch up with the EU countries in terms of GDP per capita, Ukraine needs investment or technology transfer in the amount of 1 10-30 billion a year over the next decade. War does not mean an investment embargo. In 2023, foreign investors invested 4 4.25 billion in the Ukrainian economy, which exceeds the volume of 2016-2017. We must continue to increase this indicator

-said the first deputy prime minister – minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko. 

The ministry said that investing in Ukraine right now is strategically profitable due to several factors. Thus, international financial assistance and co-financing mechanisms support private investment. At the same time, favorable global trends such as decarbonization and European integration, combined with greater needs for infrastructure, energy and agriculture reconstruction, create significant opportunities. 

Reconstruction with international support will be a driver of Ukraine's economic growth, which will provide the potential for high profits. In addition, Ukraine's progress towards the EU brings its standards closer to the European market, improving investment prospects.

We are aware of the challenges and risks associated with investing in Ukraine during the war, so together with our partners, we strive to support investors through effective measures and incentives. Among them are guarantees of Ukraine Facility, G7 countries, military risk insurance, targeted state support programs, deregulation, tax incentives and affordable financing. We invite investors to join us on this transformational path to a sustainable and successful future for Ukraine, contributing to the country's recovery and economic growth and receiving dividends from it

- said Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine Volodymyr Kuzyo.

Ukraine needs up to 3 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - Shmygal11.06.24, 12:22 • 15502 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
kyiv-school-of-economicsKyiv School of Economics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising