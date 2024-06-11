Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference

The Ministry of economy presented an investment guide containing 95 investment projects at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine-2024 in Berlin. The document contains key information for investors, experts and analysts interested in economic policy, recovery and investment activities in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, reports UNN.

Details

As determined, the investment guide was prepared in collaboration with the KSE Institute and with the support of consultants from the Big Four. The document outlines priority sectors for the government, as well as focuses on the development of the processing industry to address gaps in Export Logistics and increase value added.

The guide provides a detailed overview of key sectors – energy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, green metallurgy, pharmaceutical industry and medicine, critical materials, it, as well as examples of investment projects. In addition, the guide describes in detail the investment landscape of Ukraine.

The document also contains 95 investment projects that require about.27 billion in funding. The guide included projects in different sectors of the economy that represent different companies (by size, form of ownership, field of activity).

The Ministry of economy noted that many projects now require further revision. To this end, the government is working on launching The Project Preparation Facility to increase the number of projects ready to attract funding.

To catch up with the EU countries in terms of GDP per capita, Ukraine needs investment or technology transfer in the amount of 1 10-30 billion a year over the next decade. War does not mean an investment embargo. In 2023, foreign investors invested 4 4.25 billion in the Ukrainian economy, which exceeds the volume of 2016-2017. We must continue to increase this indicator -said the first deputy prime minister – minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

The ministry said that investing in Ukraine right now is strategically profitable due to several factors. Thus, international financial assistance and co-financing mechanisms support private investment. At the same time, favorable global trends such as decarbonization and European integration, combined with greater needs for infrastructure, energy and agriculture reconstruction, create significant opportunities.

Reconstruction with international support will be a driver of Ukraine's economic growth, which will provide the potential for high profits. In addition, Ukraine's progress towards the EU brings its standards closer to the European market, improving investment prospects.

We are aware of the challenges and risks associated with investing in Ukraine during the war, so together with our partners, we strive to support investors through effective measures and incentives. Among them are guarantees of Ukraine Facility, G7 countries, military risk insurance, targeted state support programs, deregulation, tax incentives and affordable financing. We invite investors to join us on this transformational path to a sustainable and successful future for Ukraine, contributing to the country's recovery and economic growth and receiving dividends from it - said Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine Volodymyr Kuzyo.

