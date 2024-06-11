Ukraine needs up to 3 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - Shmygal

Ukraine needs between 1 10 billion and щор 30 billion in annual investments over the next 10 years, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during an online participation in the meeting of the multilateral coordination platform of donors at the ministerial level on June 11, reports UNN.

According to the prime minister, systematic financial support from partners is critical so that Ukraine can continue to fight and direct domestic resources to defense.

We need rebuilding, access to foreign markets, and improved logistics. We need external investment and technology transfer from our partners. Ukraine needs between 1 10 billion and щор 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - declared Shmygal.

At the same time, according to him, a number of programs to stimulate the economy have been launched, which have had a positive effect. " last year, GDP recovered by 5.3%. In the first 4 months of this year, growth of 4.4%," the prime minister said.

Shmygal stressed that after Russia's unprecedented strikes on the Ukrainian energy system, the energy sector needs special support.

"More air defense, more power equipment, assistance in expanding electricity imports to Ukraine, assistance in decentralizing the energy system," Shmygal said.

As pointed out by Finance Ministers Serhiy Marchenko, in 2024 the need for external financing reaches 38 billion US dollars. "Thanks to joint efforts with partners, including within the platform, we have received assurances to attract the necessary amount of funds," the minister said.

He also said that the Ministry of Finance is implementing measures to strengthen its internal financial potential. In the first five months of 2024, Customs and tax revenues of the state budget increased by 35% compared to the same period in 2023.

