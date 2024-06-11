Ukraine needs up to 3 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - Shmygal

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47780 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136107 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147316 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112874 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52028 views
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34037 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46450 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101358 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216890 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105800 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157310 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159964 views
Ukraine needs up to 3 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - Shmygal

Ukraine needs up to 3 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years - Shmygal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15502 views

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs annual investments of 1 10-30 billion over the next 10 years.

Ukraine needs between 1 10 billion and щор 30 billion in annual investments over the next 10 years, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during an online participation in the meeting of the multilateral coordination platform of donors at the ministerial level on June 11, reports UNN

According to the prime minister, systematic financial support from partners is critical so that Ukraine can continue to fight and direct domestic resources to defense. 

We need rebuilding, access to foreign markets, and improved logistics. We need external investment and technology transfer from our partners. Ukraine needs between 1 10 billion and щор 30 billion in annual investment over the next 10 years

- declared Shmygal.

At the same time, according to him, a number of programs to stimulate the economy have been launched, which have had a positive effect.  " last year, GDP recovered by 5.3%. In the first 4 months of this year, growth of 4.4%," the prime minister said. 

Shmygal stressed that after Russia's unprecedented strikes on the Ukrainian energy system, the energy sector needs special support. 

"More air defense, more power equipment, assistance in expanding electricity imports to Ukraine, assistance in decentralizing the energy system," Shmygal said. 

Addition 

As pointed out by Finance Ministers Serhiy Marchenko, in 2024 the need for external financing reaches 38 billion US dollars. "Thanks to joint efforts with partners, including within the platform, we have received assurances to attract the necessary amount of funds," the minister said. 

He also said that the Ministry of Finance is implementing measures to strengthen its internal financial potential. In the first five months of 2024, Customs and tax revenues of the state budget increased by 35% compared to the same period in 2023. 

43% of German companies are ready to invest billions of euros in the restoration of Ukraine
11.06.24, 05:01 • 113429 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Economy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine

