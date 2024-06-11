43% of German companies are ready to invest billions of euros in the restoration of Ukraine

German companies in Ukraine are planning new investments, but are concerned about war and corruption. This is reported by Der Spiegel, reports UNN.

According to a survey by KPMG and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, German companies in Ukraine intend to invest new funds in the country. Consequently, 43% of the 142 companies surveyed expressed their intention to invest in Ukraine.

Respondents also expressed their opinion on the economic situation in the country, according to which 42% expect improvement over the next twelve months, while 10% predict its deterioration. The main factors that stimulate interest in Ukraine are market access, availability of qualified labor and participation in the country's reconstruction programs.

However, there are obstacles to the development of foreign businesses in the Ukrainian sphere, in particular, war, security threats to employees and the problem of local corruption. The law on mobilization in Ukraine also complicates the availability of labor for foreign companies.

In light of these challenges, the German Federal Government and the European Union have announced the creation of billions in funding programs to support Ukraine. To discuss such initiatives and provide a long-term perspective for the country, a reconstruction conference is planned, which starts on Tuesday in Berlin. The event, organized jointly with Ukraine, aims to ensure communication between business, the public and municipalities, as well as provide emergency assistance in the context of a conflict with the Russian Federation. The conference will be attended by about 2000 participants.

