Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

43% of German companies are ready to invest billions of euros in the restoration of Ukraine

43% of German companies are ready to invest billions of euros in the restoration of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113426 views

According to a survey conducted by KPMG and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, German companies in Ukraine are planning new investments, but are concerned about war, security threats and corruption.

German companies in Ukraine are planning new investments, but are concerned about war and corruption. This is reported by Der Spiegel, reports UNN.

Details

According to a survey by KPMG and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, German companies in Ukraine intend to invest new funds in the country. Consequently, 43% of the 142 companies surveyed expressed their intention to invest in Ukraine.

Respondents also expressed their opinion on the economic situation in the country, according to which 42% expect improvement over the next twelve months, while 10% predict its deterioration. The main factors that stimulate interest in Ukraine are market access, availability of qualified labor and participation in the country's reconstruction programs.

However, there are obstacles to the development of foreign businesses in the Ukrainian sphere, in particular, war, security threats to employees and the problem of local corruption. The law on mobilization in Ukraine also complicates the availability of labor for foreign companies.

recall

In light of these challenges, the German Federal Government and the European Union have announced the creation of billions in funding programs to support Ukraine. To discuss such initiatives and provide a long-term perspective for the country, a reconstruction conference is planned, which starts on Tuesday in Berlin. The event, organized jointly with Ukraine, aims to ensure communication between business, the public and municipalities, as well as provide emergency assistance in the context of a conflict with the Russian Federation. The conference will be attended by about 2000 participants.

Zelensky arrives in Germany to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction and talks with Scholz11.06.24, 00:22 • 21057 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyNews of the World
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising