Zelensky arrives in Germany to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction and talks with Scholz

He arrived in Germany to participate in a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine and negotiations with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This is reported by the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of Ukraine, URC2024 will bring together governments, ten of which are represented at the level of prime ministers, companies and organizations that work to help Ukraine. In the face of Russian air terror, urgent solutions for the Ukrainian energy sector will become the main priority of the West.

We will talk with Olaf Schultz about further defense support, the development of the Ukrainian air defense system, and the joint production of weapons. We will coordinate our positions on the eve of the peace summit, the European Council summit and the NATO summit - stated Vladimir Zelensky.

In addition to meeting with the German Chancellor, Zelensky plans to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Berbel Bas. He will also visit the military base where the Ukrainian military is being trained.

