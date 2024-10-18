Ukraine has increased drone industry production capacity 10 times this year - Ministry of Digital Transformation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Digital Transformation reports an increase in the production capacity of Ukraine's drone industry from 300 thousand to 4 million units. Progress is being made in creating different types of drones and developing electronic warfare systems.
Ukraine increased the production capacity of the drone industry 10 times in 2024 compared to 2023. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Digital Transformation conducted a study of the drone industry together with the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and the Brave1 cluster.
The production capacity of the Ukrainian drone industry increased 10+ times in 2024 compared to 2023,
According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, production capacity increased from 300,000 drones in 2023 to 4 million in 2014.
The agency noted that after the launch of mass production, the emphasis shifted to increasing efficiency and introducing the latest technologies. Experts predict that in the coming years, competition will facilitate the merger of manufacturers.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation also reported that there has been significant progress in the creation of air, sea, and ground drones, as well as in the development of electronic warfare systems. Among the main trends are the use of computer vision technologies, swarm systems, innovations in navigation and communication.
