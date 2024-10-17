CNN shows how the GUR launches “Lute” drones to hit targets in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, CNN journalists demonstrated how the GRU launches long-range “Rage” drones across the territory of Russia. The GUR unit was preparing to launch more than 100 drones at a distance of 600+ km to attack an ammunition depot.
For the first time, CNN journalists have shown how a unit that is part of the GUR launches Ukrainian long-range drones “Lyuty” across the territory of Russia. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
It is noted that CNN journalists spent two days with a team of GUR specialists who were preparing to launch more than 100 drones into Russia on the night of September 29.
According to DIU experts, the target of the drones was an ammunition depot, namely train cars loaded with Iranian missiles, which were parked on the territory of the depot. This target was located on the outskirts of the village of Kotluban in Volgograd region. The distance to target was over 600 kilometers.
According to DIU representatives, the planning of routes to Russia takes place from a secret location. “Lutyi” can be programmed to more than 1,000 different route points to avoid Russian air defense.
Along with the Lutyas, the fighters also use other kamikaze drones, including the domestic Rubaka. DIU representatives explain that these drones are essential to the success of any mission. The goal is simple: to suppress air defense and divert fire from the Lutyi.
The DIU specialist explained that they try to mix drones and launch them from different distances and from different launch sites.
It is noted that about 30% of all the drones that have been launched are performing decoy missions, and the “Lyuty” is the main one, which is intended to target the village of Kotluban. In other parts of Ukraine, approximately 80 other DIU employees are preparing 90 other drones for flight.
The publication notes that during 2024, Ukrainian drones carried out more than 7,000 strikes on Russian territory, including on important military facilities. Some of these attacks reached targets more than 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.
Representatives of the unit stated that a significant improvement in mission effectiveness could be achieved with the use of Western weapons, which would allow for more effective attacks on Russian territory. However, the question of using such weapons remains open due to concerns about the possible consequences.
Recall
On September 29, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an alleged attack by 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Russian regions at night. The drones were allegedly intercepted over Volgograd, Belgorod, Voronezh and other regions.