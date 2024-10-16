First private school of UAV operators receives certificate under simplified procedure - Ministry of Digital Transformation
Kyiv • UNN
The Global Drone Academy has been operating since 2022. During this time, it has graduated 3700+ operators, including civilian and military personnel from the Special Forces, the GUR, the SBU, and the Armed Forces. Graduates of certified schools will receive a military accounting specialty that will allow them to continue serving in the military in a specific area
Global Drone Academy, a private school for UAV operators, has received a certificate from the Ministry of Defense under a simplified procedure. The institution will train military and civilians in drone control and provide military specialties to graduates. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .
Two weeks ago, the government adopted a pilot project to certify private UAV schools. We already have the first result - the Global Drone Academy has received official permission from the Ministry of Defense under the new procedure. The school has been operating since 2022. During this time, it has graduated 3700+ operators, including civilian and military SSS, GUR, SBU, and AFU students. Graduates of certified schools will receive a military accounting specialty, which will allow them to continue serving in the military in a specific area
He noted that private schools have trained thousands of pilots since the beginning of the war, and now this knowledge is confirmed by an official document.
Entrepreneurs will be interested in improving the quality of training, as future operators will choose a school based on characteristics and reviews. Official certification will also affect the quality of education, as clear criteria must be met to obtain a permit
The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a two-year pilot project to certify UAV operator schools.