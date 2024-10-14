Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 4890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 10626 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40665 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 143175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191918 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178058 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147706 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196917 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13498 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 6880 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 19080 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26430 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21554 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 4854 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 3476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 10602 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21588 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40652 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26762 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29079 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42626 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50815 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139211 views
Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 16788 views

The volume of Russian oil transported by the shadow fleet increased from 2.4 to 4.1 million barrels per day. 70% of Russian marine oil is transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers.

Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT

russia has increased the capacity of its shadowy oil tanker fleet by almost 70 percent year-on-year, despite recent restrictions on insurers and shipping companies that allowed Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions, new research has shown, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The volume of Russian oil transported by poorly maintained and insufficiently insured tankers increased from 2.4 million barrels per day in June 2023 to 4.1 million in June 2024, according to a report released by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) on Monday.

According to the KSE, by June 2024, 70 percent of Russian marine oil was transported by the shadow fleet, which Russia spent an estimated $10 billion to build. This reportedly included 89 percent of Russia's total crude oil supply, most of which has traded above the $60 per barrel price ceiling since mid-2023, and 38 percent of Russia's refined product exports.

This trend comes as the United States, Canada, Japan, and European allies increasingly target global insurers and shipowners in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to generate revenue for its war in Ukraine. They have also added companies and individual vessels linked to Russia's shadowy fleet to the sanctions list, the newspaper notes.

"The sanctions against tankers have been quite effective, but the listing campaign was too limited to actually curb Russia's shadow fleet," said Benjamin Hilgenstock, one of the authors of the KSE report.

He added that sanctions should be used "systematically" to enforce requirements for adequate oil spill insurance and thus "address the serious and urgent environmental threat posed by the shadow fleet.

Many of these vessels are regularly observed to ply busy European waters, including the Baltic Sea, the Danish Straits, and the Strait of Gibraltar, increasing the risk of environmental disasters for the EU and neighboring countries.

KSE proposes to create "shadow-free" zones in European waters to reduce these risks. Otherwise, a disaster is simply "waiting to happen on Europe's doorstep," the report argues. "A weakness in the regulatory framework, coupled with the dramatically expanded role of shadow tankers in the Russian oil trade, means that a large-scale environmental disaster is only a matter of time," the report says

The authors of the KSE report argue that in the event of problems, European countries could face cleanup costs reaching billions of euros.

Several accidents involving shadow vessels linked to Russia have already occurred. In March of this year, the 15-year-old shadow tanker Andromeda Star collided with another vessel near Denmark. No oil was spilled because it was heading to Russia, unloaded.

Over the past two years, four Russian shadow fleet vessels have lost engine power, including incidents in the Dardanelles and the Danish Straits.

Shadow fleet vessels carrying oil from other authorized sellers have also faced engine failures, which have exposed maintenance issues and explosions. In May 2023, a 27-year-old Gabonese-flagged vessel with a capacity of 700,000 barrels, which was used to transport Iranian oil, suffered a major explosion off Indonesia. It was empty at the time.

Several shadowy fleet vessels have been involved in oil spills, some of which have fled the scene, causing environmental damage. In 2019, the 23-year-old Ceres I, which had previously been involved in the Iranian oil trade, collided with another tanker near Singapore, turned off its signal and tried to disappear before being caught by the Malaysian coast guard, the publication said.

44 countries approve plan to combat Russian shadow oil fleet - British Prime Minister19.07.24, 15:10 • 19700 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World
Kyiv School of Economics
Financial Times
Malaysia
Indonesia
Baltic Sea
European Union
Singapore
Denmark
Canada
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Brent
