US tries to prevent Russian airlines from obtaining sanctioned spare parts - Politico

The United States is trying to prevent US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia from paving the way for the supply of critical aircraft parts to Russian airlines, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Although Washington will allow the sale of parts to Belavia, it is trying to block the carrier's flights to Russia, although such a restriction may prove ineffective, the publication writes.

The agreement between the US and Belarus was concluded on September 11 after the release of 52 political prisoners detained by Minsk.

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia

However, the day after this announcement, the US Department of Commerce sent a letter to Belavia CEO Igor Cherginets outlining the conditions for restoring access to spare parts for its fleet of 16 aircraft, nine of which are Boeing.

"This authorization does not permit flights to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, the temporarily occupied Crimea of Ukraine, or the so-called Donetsk People's Republic or Luhansk People's Republic of Ukraine," the document states, referring to the export of spare parts.

The Belarusian airline did not immediately respond to a request on whether it would stop operating flights to Russia, the publication writes.

However, on September 15, Belavia announced a 50% discount on flights to St. Petersburg.

The US ban "is formal. There is no way to verify what is happening in the 'Russia+' customs union, of which Belarus is a part," said Elina Rybakova, head of the international program at the Kyiv School of Economics and a research fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

"I view Belarus and Russia as states that fully cooperate with absolutely transparent borders," she added.

The risk that US-made aircraft components could end up in the hands of Russian airlines, which are in dire need of maintenance and spare parts after more than three years of Western sanctions, has sharply increased after Belarus announced Washington's easing of sanctions against its national airline, the publication writes.

The US decision also created potential disagreements with the EU.

EU Commissioner for Financial Services Maria Luis Albuquerque recently reminded that "EU sanctions against Belarus prohibit EU operators from providing services, such as maintenance, and providing any other economic resources to individuals or entities included in the list, including Belavia."

EU countries "are responsible for implementing and enforcing EU sanctions, including conducting investigations into possible cases of non-compliance, including cases of circumvention of sanctions," Albuquerque added.

The discrepancy in European and American sanctions against Belavia raises the question of whether EU countries should prevent the transit of American spare parts through their territory to Belarus, the publication notes.

The European Commission did not respond to a request for comment on this issue.

According to Rybakova, EU countries "certainly could" stop aviation equipment destined for Belavia, but "the question is how to identify this shipment."

US-made aviation equipment "can stop in Brussels on its way to Moldova, but is actually going elsewhere."

She also warned that different national authorities responsible for enforcing sanctions may have different attitudes towards such shipments.

Ultimately, the decision to sell its products to Belavia will be made by American manufacturers, including Boeing, the publication notes.

Airbus, which has production facilities in the US, responded by saying that the company "is committed to conducting its business ethically and in full compliance with all applicable international laws and sanctions."

"As a global company operating in Europe and the US, Airbus adheres to the export control rules and sanctions regimes of the EU, its member states, the US, and other relevant jurisdictions," the company added, guaranteeing "thorough verification" before each deal.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.

US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism