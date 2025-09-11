US President's representative John Cole announced the lifting of sanctions against "Belavia" during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka. According to him, the decision was made by American President Donald Trump and has already been approved by all key US agencies, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

I want to officially state here and now that we have lifted sanctions from "Belavia". This is official. I had a meeting with President Trump, which was attended by several dozen other people. This decision was made by the President, who said: "Do it immediately." Regarding "Belavia". Now this decision, which has already been approved, has been adopted by all individual ministries and agencies involved in this work. Both the State Department, and the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance, and other organizations involved in this. This decision has been made - they quote Cole.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Alexander Lukashenka stated that he would not release political prisoners, despite his promise to Donald Trump. He refers to public opinion and the lack of support for the release of "bandits."

As the dictator said, there is a special commission in the country authorized to consider relevant requests from convicts, but specific decisions remain personally with the head of state.