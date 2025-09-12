US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism

A bipartisan group of senators calls for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the mass deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Axios, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Senators Republican Lindsey Graham, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, Democrat Amy Klobuchar, and Republican Katie Britt on Thursday, September 11, introduced a new bill aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

The bill provides for the recognition of Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism if they do not return more than 19,000 Ukrainian children who were illegally taken out during the full-scale war.

Currently, this list under American law includes only Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. Senator Graham emphasized that Russia deserves to be on this list.

It's hard to get on this list, but Russia has already earned its place on it. We will ask the leaders of both parties to give us the opportunity to discuss and vote on this, and we want to start this process now. - Graham stated.

It is noted that Graham also continues to work to get the White House to support his separate bipartisan bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation, which has more than 80 co-authors.

If the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate with Ukraine, the bill provides for the introduction of economic sanctions against Russia, as well as a 500% duty on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

On Thursday, Graham told reporters that he had a "very good conversation" with the White House. According to him, most of the disagreements have been settled, and "next week I will tell you exactly where we are."

He also said that he plans to hold talks with Republican Majority Leader John Thune on bringing the bill to a vote. Thune noted a growing interest in adopting this document.

We are trying to create another front against Putin's Russia - the senator commented on the new initiative.

According to Graham, Russia invaded Ukraine and abducted more than 19,546 Ukrainian children.

"What is the right answer? To act. The world must stop doing nothing and make this unacceptable," he emphasized.

Recall

In August 2025, American Senator Lindsey Graham already threatened to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. He explained that this would happen if the Kremlin did not return 19,000 Ukrainian children taken out during the war.

Earlier, UNN wrote that American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are considering a bill that could officially recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war.

Strong 19th EU sanctions package is the best response to Russia's actions - Zelenskyy