Exclusives
UAH 108 million without reports: DeJure Foundation did not disclose where donor funds went - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

The public organization DeJure Foundation is accused of non-transparent use of over 108 million hryvnias in donor funds. Detailed financial reports are not publicly available.

UAH 108 million without reports: DeJure Foundation did not disclose where donor funds went - Media
Mikhail Zhernakov

The public organization DeJure Foundation, headed by Mykhailo Zhernakov, received over UAH 108 million (more than USD 3 million, considering the exchange rate in different years) from donors in 2021–2024. At the same time, detailed financial reports from the foundation, which positions itself as one of the main players in judicial reform, are not publicly available. The fact that DeJure does not disclose its expenditure items or contracts with contractors was published by the "Informator" news agency.

Despite its large-scale activities, DeJure has the status of a non-profit organization and reports under a simplified procedure, which is usually applied to micro-enterprises. This approach contradicts the principles of transparency and may violate Ukrainian legislation, as it makes independent auditing of the use of hundreds of millions of hryvnias impossible.

- "Informator" notes.

According to the disclosed information, a significant portion of the funds could have come to DeJure from foreign donors or interested parties whose influence on the Ukrainian judicial system could be destructive.

"Informator" recalled that the name of the foundation's head, Mykhailo Zhernakov, has repeatedly appeared in public scandals. He was criticized for supporting candidates with dubious academic degrees for the High Qualification Commission of Judges and for attempting to evade mobilization.

Initially, Zhernakov cited a diagnosis of "flat feet," but this diagnosis was not confirmed by the military medical commission. Later, he received a deferment as a lecturer at a private university – the Kyiv School of Economics. However, according to journalists, his teaching activities were fictitious, and he never appeared at the university.

According to information available to "Informator", Zhernakov also spent donor funds to "boost" likes and comments on social media under his posts. His posts on Facebook were actively supported by accounts belonging to models from the OnlyFans platform, where girls earn money by posting erotic photos.

In addition, the head of DeJure travels abroad freely and tours Europe. He was seen at an event with Marta Bohuslavets, a controversial member of the Public Integrity Council, who, according to media reports, earned 2 apartments from "fighting corruption" without having corresponding official income.

Given DeJure's active participation in the formation of judicial governance bodies and the conduct of judicial reform, the lack of financial transparency and the scandals surrounding the organization's leader raise serious concerns.

The organization has not yet publicly commented on these accusations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv School of Economics
Europe
Ukraine
Facebook
