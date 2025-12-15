UAH 10 million for community development: winners of "Community Leaders School 2.0" announced

In wartime conditions, Ukrainian communities are taking on more and more responsibility: from supporting veterans to ensuring energy efficiency and working with youth. That is why the development of local leadership is becoming critically important for the country's resilience. Ukraine has announced the winners of the "Community Leaders School 2.0" — an educational grant program for local leaders who are working on real changes in their communities. The total budget for grant support this year is UAH 10 million.

The project is implemented by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation in partnership with Mariupol State University. Its goal is to strengthen the managerial and project competencies of community representatives and help transform ideas into sustainable, effective solutions, UNN reports.

From idea to implementation

Communities from 13 regions of Ukraine joined the program. A total of 323 applications were submitted, of which 55 participants were selected for training. For three months, they underwent training modules, worked with mentors, and prepared their own initiatives for implementation.

In the final, the strongest teams presented their projects. As a result of the selection, 11 initiatives received grant support and will be implemented in communities in the near future.

This year's program focuses on youth development, veteran policy, and energy efficiency.

"Community development for MHP is a strategic investment in the country's resilience. We consciously support not individual initiatives, but people who are ready to take responsibility and implement changes on the ground. The 'Community Leaders School' helps communities move from ideas to solutions that work for the country's resilience," said Volodymyr Zabiela, head of MHP's Regional Development Group.

UAH 10 million on co-financing terms

The total fund for program support is UAH 10 million and is provided on co-financing terms of 50% or more. This approach encourages communities to attract their own and partner resources and strengthens responsibility for project implementation.

"For us, it is important not just to finance ideas, but to help communities create sustainable solutions. During the training, participants went from concept to a project with clear logic, budget, and social impact that will continue to work even after the grant support ends," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

Education as the basis for community development

The educational component of the program was provided by Mariupol State University. Participants gained knowledge in project management, strategic planning, and community development in wartime conditions.

"Today, communities need not only resources, but also knowledge and leadership. The 'Community Leaders School' is a vivid example of effective partnership between education, business, and local self-government, which forms human capital and works for the country's future," emphasized Tetiana Marena, acting rector of Mariupol State University.

Winners of the "Community Leaders School 2.0"

Grants were received by representatives of local self-government bodies, communal institutions, and the public sector from communities in Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Olena Khomchenko (Khrystynivka UTC, Cherkasy region) — «Modernization of the cultural center for youth in Khrystynivka» Kateryna Pradun (Bilohirsk UTC, Khmelnytskyi region) — «“Independent” or invest in solar energy» Taras Yatsunskyi (Zolochiv UTC, Lviv region) — «Veteran's Smile» Yana Khanashchak (Rudky UTC, Lviv region) — «Light for the health of the Rudky community» Oleksandr Podoliako (Myronivka UTC, Kyiv region) — «Sun Power — energy independence of Myronivka Academic Lyceum №2» Liuba Horbenko (Trostianets UTC, Vinnytsia region) — «Energy of Movement» Maryna Korshun (Makariv UTC, Kyiv region) — «Children's smiles in the youth village of Makariv» Anna Krynychna (Kryvyi Rih UTC, Dnipropetrovsk region) — «School of Ambassadors: Heroes are nearby» Inna Luferenko (Baryshivka UTC, Kyiv region) — «Back2Life Hub» Natalia Horiova (Kaniv UTC, Cherkasy region) — «Energy-efficient lighting of Kaniv Medical Center» Oksana Bilozir (Bratslav UTC, Vinnytsia region) — «Heat of energy — power of sport»

"Community Leaders School 2.0" demonstrates how the partnership of business, education, and local self-government can create solutions that work for the long-term development of communities.