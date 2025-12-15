$42.190.08
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 5140 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 10734 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13570 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 14783 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 16489 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 23353 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32310 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28567 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 38348 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
UAH 10 million for community development: winners of "Community Leaders School 2.0" announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Ukraine has announced the winners of the educational grant program "Community Leaders School 2.0", implemented by MHP and the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation in partnership with Mariupol State University. 11 projects from 13 regions received grant support totaling UAH 10 million for youth development, veteran policy, and energy efficiency.

UAH 10 million for community development: winners of "Community Leaders School 2.0" announced

In wartime conditions, Ukrainian communities are taking on more and more responsibility: from supporting veterans to ensuring energy efficiency and working with youth. That is why the development of local leadership is becoming critically important for the country's resilience. Ukraine has announced the winners of the "Community Leaders School 2.0" — an educational grant program for local leaders who are working on real changes in their communities. The total budget for grant support this year is UAH 10 million.

The project is implemented by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation in partnership with Mariupol State University. Its goal is to strengthen the managerial and project competencies of community representatives and help transform ideas into sustainable, effective solutions, UNN reports.

From idea to implementation

Communities from 13 regions of Ukraine joined the program. A total of 323 applications were submitted, of which 55 participants were selected for training. For three months, they underwent training modules, worked with mentors, and prepared their own initiatives for implementation.

In the final, the strongest teams presented their projects. As a result of the selection, 11 initiatives received grant support and will be implemented in communities in the near future.

This year's program focuses on youth development, veteran policy, and energy efficiency.

"Community development for MHP is a strategic investment in the country's resilience. We consciously support not individual initiatives, but people who are ready to take responsibility and implement changes on the ground. The 'Community Leaders School' helps communities move from ideas to solutions that work for the country's resilience," said Volodymyr Zabiela, head of MHP's Regional Development Group.

UAH 10 million on co-financing terms

The total fund for program support is UAH 10 million and is provided on co-financing terms of 50% or more. This approach encourages communities to attract their own and partner resources and strengthens responsibility for project implementation.

"For us, it is important not just to finance ideas, but to help communities create sustainable solutions. During the training, participants went from concept to a project with clear logic, budget, and social impact that will continue to work even after the grant support ends," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

Education as the basis for community development

The educational component of the program was provided by Mariupol State University. Participants gained knowledge in project management, strategic planning, and community development in wartime conditions.

"Today, communities need not only resources, but also knowledge and leadership. The 'Community Leaders School' is a vivid example of effective partnership between education, business, and local self-government, which forms human capital and works for the country's future," emphasized Tetiana Marena, acting rector of Mariupol State University.

Winners of the "Community Leaders School 2.0"

Grants were received by representatives of local self-government bodies, communal institutions, and the public sector from communities in Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

  1. Olena Khomchenko (Khrystynivka UTC, Cherkasy region) — «Modernization of the cultural center for youth in Khrystynivka»
    1. Kateryna Pradun (Bilohirsk UTC, Khmelnytskyi region) — «“Independent” or invest in solar energy»
      1. Taras Yatsunskyi (Zolochiv UTC, Lviv region) — «Veteran's Smile»
        1. Yana Khanashchak (Rudky UTC, Lviv region) — «Light for the health of the Rudky community»
          1. Oleksandr Podoliako (Myronivka UTC, Kyiv region) — «Sun Power — energy independence of Myronivka Academic Lyceum №2»
            1. Liuba Horbenko (Trostianets UTC, Vinnytsia region) — «Energy of Movement»
              1. Maryna Korshun (Makariv UTC, Kyiv region) — «Children's smiles in the youth village of Makariv»
                1. Anna Krynychna (Kryvyi Rih UTC, Dnipropetrovsk region) — «School of Ambassadors: Heroes are nearby»
                  1. Inna Luferenko (Baryshivka UTC, Kyiv region) — «Back2Life Hub»
                    1. Natalia Horiova (Kaniv UTC, Cherkasy region) — «Energy-efficient lighting of Kaniv Medical Center»
                      1. Oksana Bilozir (Bratslav UTC, Vinnytsia region) — «Heat of energy — power of sport»

                        "Community Leaders School 2.0" demonstrates how the partnership of business, education, and local self-government can create solutions that work for the long-term development of communities. 

                        Lilia Podolyak

