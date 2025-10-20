$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24100 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13618 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17783 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21056 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24261 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63302 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100697 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53106 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47568 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
MHP confirms international eco-production standards: Oriil-Lider enterprise certified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

MHP's Oriil-Lider enterprise received a certificate of compliance with the international standard ISO 14001:2015 after an audit by Bureau Veritas Ukraine. The document is valid until October 2028, confirming the integration of environmental management into production processes.

MHP confirms international eco-production standards: Oriil-Lider enterprise certified

The "Oril-Leader" enterprise of MHP company has passed an audit of its environmental management system and received a certificate of compliance with the international standard ISO 14001:2015. The audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas Ukraine. Certificate No. UA231964 is valid until October 2028, UNN reports.

"Oril-Leader" implements a full cycle of chicken meat production — from incubation to product sales. An energy complex also operates at the enterprise, which processes production by-products into heat and electricity. As part of the development of environmental management, the company certified three of its elevators, located in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, according to the international standard ISO 14001:2015.

The certification confirmed that environmental management is integrated into all levels of MHP's production processes. We systematically analyze the impact on the environment, identify risk areas, and implement improvements, focusing on international standards.

- Yulia Boiko, MHP's environmental business partner.

The company notes that the implementation of an environmental management system is part of MHP's sustainable development strategy. It involves reducing the environmental impact of production, rational use of resources, and improving waste management processes. The company's enterprises have a system for accounting, control, and separate collection of waste, and hazardous waste is transferred for processing only to licensed organizations.

The environmental management system has been operating at MHP enterprises for many years and allows us to systematically manage our environmental impact — from risk assessment to the implementation of real improvements. We have been cooperating with IFC and EBRD for a long time, whose environmental standards have actually become the basis for the company's internal management system. The certification of "Oril-Leader" only reinforces this level of compliance.

- Oleksandr Semenets, Director of the Department for Methodology and Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in the Technological Sphere at MHP.

ISO 14001 certification confirms that the enterprise has an organized system for controlling the environmental aspects of its activities — from energy and water consumption to waste management, noise levels, and atmospheric emissions. This is not just about fulfilling legal requirements, but about creating an internal system that helps identify risks, reduce environmental impact, and increase resource efficiency.

The implementation of international standards helps us not only control our environmental impact but also develop an environmental culture within the company. Each department has clear guidelines and indicators by which it evaluates the effectiveness of its actions. This forms a unified system of solutions — from energy saving to waste management.

- Tetiana Onipko, MHP's environmental business partner.

The certification confirmed that environmental principles are embedded in all of the company's production processes. This is the result of systematic work on analyzing, planning, and controlling environmental indicators. We are developing this practice to ensure stable quality of resource management at all group enterprises.

- Yulia Hike, Head of Environmental and Sustainable Development at MHP.

Receiving the certificate means international recognition of the enterprise's environmental management system. In the future, "Oril-Leader" will undergo annual audits and update improvement programs — from reducing energy consumption to developing projects for resource reuse.

Lilia Podolyak

