MHP received the highest award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025"

MHP company received the award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025" in the nomination "Economic Diplomacy". This is the highest award of the department in the field of public diplomacy and recognizes the contribution of the most outstanding personalities and teams to strengthening Ukraine's position on the world stage.

The award ceremony, established in 2022, took place on the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers and brought together representatives of culture, sports, science, business, and civil society who make a significant contribution to promoting our state in the world.

Honorary ambassadors are all about cooperation. About all those incredible things that Ukrainians embody in synergy, combining their experience and knowledge, strengthening each other. It is important to tell the stories of such people and teams – they can and should be proud of. As well as the fact that Ukraine is able to inspire the world, win and make the impossible possible - said Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Commenting on receiving the award, MHP Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development Yuriy Melnyk thanked the Defense Forces for the opportunity to continue working and representing the country on the international arena.

This award is for Ukrainian businesses that operate in Ukraine, shape its image abroad, provide the world with food, support communities, military personnel, veterans and their families, and preserve Ukrainian identity - he emphasized.

MHP is one of the largest Ukrainian businesses with an international presence – it ensures exports to more than 70 countries worldwide and is among the top 10 global chicken producers. The company systematically works to promote Ukraine in foreign markets and builds trust in Ukrainian business through the implementation of investment projects, cooperation with international partners, and participation in global business initiatives. Such activities are an important component of Ukraine's economic diplomacy.

This year, the "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine" award also recognized the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (nomination "Cultural Diplomacy"), Oleksandr Usyk (nomination "Sports Diplomacy"), Felicity Spector (nomination "Culinary Diplomacy"), Kailyn Robertson (nomination "Digital Diplomacy"), the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen (nomination "Expert Diplomacy"), the team of the Faculty of Law of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" (nomination "Scientific and Educational Diplomacy"), Yuriy Shevelov (posthumously; nomination "Life's Work") and Vyshyvanka Day (nomination "Cultural Heritage").