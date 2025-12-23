$42.150.10
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 1760 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 9278 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 17953 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34647 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 50917 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 76796 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44230 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37101 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30467 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
MHP received the highest award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

MHP company received the highest award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025," in the nomination "Economic Diplomacy." This award recognizes its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's position on the world stage and shaping its image abroad.

MHP received the highest award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025"

MHP company received the award from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine 2025" in the nomination "Economic Diplomacy". This is the highest award of the department in the field of public diplomacy and recognizes the contribution of the most outstanding personalities and teams to strengthening Ukraine's position on the world stage. 

The award ceremony, established in 2022, took place on the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers and brought together representatives of culture, sports, science, business, and civil society who make a significant contribution to promoting our state in the world. 

Honorary ambassadors are all about cooperation. About all those incredible things that Ukrainians embody in synergy, combining their experience and knowledge, strengthening each other. It is important to tell the stories of such people and teams – they can and should be proud of. As well as the fact that Ukraine is able to inspire the world, win and make the impossible possible

- said Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Commenting on receiving the award, MHP Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development Yuriy Melnyk thanked the Defense Forces for the opportunity to continue working and representing the country on the international arena.

This award is for Ukrainian businesses that operate in Ukraine, shape its image abroad, provide the world with food, support communities, military personnel, veterans and their families, and preserve Ukrainian identity

- he emphasized.

MHP is one of the largest Ukrainian businesses with an international presence – it ensures exports to more than 70 countries worldwide and is among the top 10 global chicken producers. The company systematically works to promote Ukraine in foreign markets and builds trust in Ukrainian business through the implementation of investment projects, cooperation with international partners, and participation in global business initiatives. Such activities are an important component of Ukraine's economic diplomacy.

This year, the "Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine" award also recognized the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (nomination "Cultural Diplomacy"), Oleksandr Usyk (nomination "Sports Diplomacy"), Felicity Spector (nomination "Culinary Diplomacy"), Kailyn Robertson (nomination "Digital Diplomacy"), the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen (nomination "Expert Diplomacy"), the team of the Faculty of Law of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" (nomination "Scientific and Educational Diplomacy"), Yuriy Shevelov (posthumously; nomination "Life's Work") and Vyshyvanka Day (nomination "Cultural Heritage").

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyBusiness News
Andriy Sybiha
charity
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine