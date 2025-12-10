$42.180.11
December 9, 08:28 PM • 13576 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 28937 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 33691 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 30179 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 24429 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 50414 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 37533 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 26711 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31128 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 60482 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The strength to move forward: how "MHP Poruch" helps a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran recover after losing his sight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Oleksandr Shumlyanskyi, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Vinnytsia region, lost his sight after being wounded near Pervomaisk, but thanks to the "MHP Poruch" program, he returned to work and is training to be a masseur. He works as an information processing specialist and is actively involved in sports, proving that recovery is possible after severe injuries.

The strength to move forward: how "MHP Poruch" helps a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran recover after losing his sight

Oleksandr Shumlyanskyi is a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, originally from Vinnytsia region. Before the full-scale invasion, he worked as a forklift driver at the Vinnytsia poultry farm. But from the first days of the great war, he joined the defense of the country as part of the 59th separate assault brigade. In early 2023, near Pervomaisk, he suffered a severe injury: he completely lost his sight and sustained serious injuries. Oleksandr underwent lengthy treatment. And later, thanks to the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel and veterans, he returned to an active life, is mastering a new profession, and demonstrates that recovery is possible even after the most severe injuries, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, after treatment and rehabilitation, Oleksandr returned to work at MHP. A specially adapted workplace was set up for him in the support department of the Vinnytsia poultry farm's processing complex, and he was taught how to use equipment for the visually impaired. Today, he works as an information processing specialist, and at the same time, he is mastering a new profession — studying to be a masseur at the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine. All of this is part of the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The training lasts for three months. During this time, Oleksandr will master various massage techniques and learn to work with the needs of people of different ages and requirements.

"Here we study classical massage. Sports massage. Children's. Facial. Many types. On almost all parts of the body," the veteran clarifies.

Oleksandr's story is about the importance of creating conditions in which veterans can recover, work, and build a civilian life. And about the fact that they are definitely not going to stop.

"Many people tell me, Sanya, you're great. But what to do? Sit down, fold your hands, and cry? Why survive? Why did the guys carry me out of the front line? So why was all this? To end everything here? No, it will never be like that. We won't give up so easily," he noted.

For veterans, not only professional training but also community is important, say the instructors.

"They communicate with each other here, they exchange their experience, they help not only in communication, but also each other in communications, in everyday life, even about how to simply walk down the street or get into the subway," comments Natalia Shestopal, associate professor of the Department of Therapy and Rehabilitation at the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine.

After completing the course, participants will receive a state-recognized certificate, with which they will be able to work in sports facilities.

In addition, Oleksandr is currently actively involved in sports, participates in veteran competitions held within the "MHP Poruch" program, and has already won his first prizes. Among them is participation in the MHP Run4Victory charity race in Vinnytsia, where he proved by his own example that movement is a way not to stop.

As is known, to support military personnel, veterans, and their families, MHP company implements the "MHP Poruch" program. Thanks to it, more than 2900 mobilized employees and more than 900 veterans receive comprehensive support. Within its framework, a Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans was created, which processed more than five thousand requests in two years.

"This support includes psychological and legal consultations for both mobilized employees and their relatives. As well as veterans returning after service. We also provide very large-scale comprehensive medical assistance. If it concerns mobilized employees, we always help in any case. Whether it's an injury or an illness. And we have no limits for helping mobilized employees," comments Maria Mevsha, head of the MHP Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans.

At MHP, they say that supporting military personnel and veterans is one of the priority areas.

MHP consistently develops veteran initiatives, rehabilitation, educational, and grant programs. Oleksandr Shumlyanskyi's story proves that individual support and consistent assistance help veterans move forward and return to an active life.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
PrJSC MHP
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Vinnytsia