The "Culture vs. War" project has crossed the 500-event mark worldwide

In the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, events of the initiative "Culture vs. War" are underway – a series of events marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's accession to the Council of Europe, which presents Ukrainian culture on one of the most influential European political platforms, emphasizing the steadfast desire of Ukrainians for Ukraine's earliest possible accession to the European Union. A complex of 10 cultural and artistic events by the "Look Ukrainian!" Association aims to complement the image of Ukraine as a reliable and strong partner capable of strengthening the family of European countries in many spheres of life.

In Strasbourg, in the cinema hall of the Council of Europe, within the framework of the "Culture vs. War" initiative, the European premiere of the documentary film "Palyanytsia" took place. The film screening and the transfer of books to the Ukrainian shelf in Strasbourg became the 500th cultural and artistic event of the "Culture vs. War" initiative.

"Palyanytsia" – a documentary film by directors Kadim Tarasov and Yulia Bolshynska – is about freedom, war, inner strength, and a look at Ukraine through the prism of art. The authors of the film's idea – American street artists Bandit, Tristan and Johnny (Aerosol Arsenal Films) and their like-minded coordinator, Ukrainian volunteer Kateryna Tymchenko – made several trips to Ukrainian cities during Russia's full-scale invasion to see and record how the country is fighting for its freedom and to find a way to talk about the war through art. During their travels and stay in Ukraine, the artists created 33 wall graffiti.

Presenting the film, film producer Kateryna Tymchenko said: "The name "Palyanytsia" is not just a word, it is a password, a code of our nation's identity. We hope that it will become the voice of Ukraine in the world – through street art, through the eyes of American artists. Quoting one of the main characters of the film: "I always thought that walls are silent, but now I know that in Ukraine they scream louder than drawings. Every crack is a story, and every wound is someone who is no longer there. Art is a way to say that we are here, we are alive and we are fighting!"

Kateryna Tymchenko presents "Palyanytsia"

Also in Strasbourg, on November 18, books were handed over to the National University Library of Strasbourg at the Palais du Conseil de l'Europe to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, Mykola Tochytskyi, to replenish the Ukrainian book shelf established by the "MICT France-Ukraine" Association and the "Look Ukrainian!" Association in 2023.

Among the publishers who supported the initiative:

Sammit-Knyha – a well-known publisher of modern fiction and non-fiction literature;

Solomiya Pavlychko's "Osnovy" publishing house – one of Ukraine's key innovative publishing houses, which grew with Ukrainian society and practically shaped its reading habits;

"ArtHuss" – a renowned publishing house specializing in books on art, design, fashion, and lifestyle.

The Strasbourg events demonstrated that cultural diplomacy remains one of the most effective tools for strengthening European support for Ukraine. The "Culture vs. War" project is an effective tool for shaping European support and understanding of the Ukrainian experience. The initiative will continue to expand cultural dialogue, deepening interaction between Ukraine and the European community.

To date, the initiative "Culture vs. War" has crossed the threshold of 500 cultural diplomacy events in 50 countries worldwide. The project's films have received 45 awards and accolades at international festivals in 21 countries worldwide. The initiative's events: film screenings, photo exhibitions, discussions, conferences, world tours by the project's artist-heroes, generate interest among influential politicians, diplomats, international organizations, and audiences in Ukrainian culture and history. Through the stories of the project's heroes, they convey truthful information about Russia's horrific aggression against Ukraine, demonstrating the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who are defending the values of the democratic world with weapons in hand. The slogan of the "Culture vs. War" initiative is "Be free to create!".

"500 events of the "Culture vs. War" initiative is a significant step towards a deeper understanding of Ukraine by the world. Ukrainian culture forms the image of Ukraine as a mature, strong, and sovereign state that has something to offer Europe and the world. When artists, diplomacy, business, and public organizations work together, we speak to the world loudly and confidently. For MHP and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, cultural diplomacy is part of our responsibility to the country and a contribution to victory, which begins with respect and understanding of Ukraine in the world," said Yuriy Melnyk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

The events of the "Culture vs. War" initiative on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's accession to the Council of Europe were organized by the "Look Ukrainian!" Association | Ukraine in partnership with the Association MIST France-Ukraine and the Association SAV | France in cooperation with the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation and with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

"The "Culture vs. War" initiative of our "Look Ukrainian!" Association continues its active work in the field of cultural diplomacy – we have crossed the threshold of 500 cultural and artistic events in 50 countries around the world and are confidently moving forward. Our efforts are aimed at expanding and strengthening support for Ukraine in the world," said Andriy Rizol, Head of the "Look Ukrainian!" Association.