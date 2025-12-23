UAH 10 million in grant support: winners of the "School of Community Leaders 2.0" determined

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 5820 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 6004 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 10400 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 7496 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 12059 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 19599 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35848 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51847 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79418 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44587 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on itPhotoDecember 23, 03:23 AM • 8292 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 30003 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 30822 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 15614 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 7808 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 5828 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 10404 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79420 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 59130 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 87554 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 4772 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 7958 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21075 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 23485 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 45889 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film

UAH 10 million in grant support: winners of the "School of Community Leaders 2.0" determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Ukraine has announced the winners of the "School of Community Leaders 2.0" competition from MHP, who will receive UAH 10 million in grant support. The projects focus on energy efficiency, veteran policy, and youth engagement.

UAH 10 million in grant support: winners of the "School of Community Leaders 2.0" determined

The winners of the "Community Leaders School 2.0" competition, which has been implemented for the second consecutive year by MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation in cooperation with Mariupol State University, have been determined in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Participants from different regions of the country presented projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of communities in wartime conditions and laying the foundations for their further development.

As Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, noted, the key idea of the program is to transfer knowledge and tools to communities that allow them to develop independently.

This is the second year in a row that we have held the "Community Leaders School" competition. It is much easier to go into the future when you have knowledge. Together with Mariupol University, we teach participants project management — how to form projects, present them, and submit them to grant providers.

- Pakholyuk noted.

According to him, participation in the program opens up opportunities for communities to attract funding not only from the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation but also from other donors.

This year, the organizers focused on three key areas — energy efficiency, veteran policy, and youth work. These areas, according to the organizers, are currently critically important for ensuring the viability of communities.

Many projects are now aimed at autonomy — in particular, at building solar power plants so that in case of blackouts, the community has a shelter and a place with light. These are also projects to help veterans and develop veteran spaces.

- the fund's director explained.

One of the veteran projects was presented by the team of the Zolochiv Central District Hospital in the Lviv region. It is about creating its own dental laboratory, which will significantly reduce the time for dental prosthetics for military personnel and make services more affordable.

Hospital director Taras Yatsunsky emphasized that the need for such a project arose due to significant demand among veterans.

We work with veterans and have seen that dental prosthetics take a very long time. The laboratory is located in Lviv, and it takes at least seven days. Almost every military person who contacts us has dental problems.

- he noted.

According to him, the implementation of the project will allow providing assistance much faster.

Among the finalists of the competition are also projects aimed at the development of cultural and youth spaces. In particular, the program finalist from the Khrystynivka community of the Cherkasy region, Olena Khomchenko, presented the initiative "Modernization of the Khrystynivka Youth Cultural Center" for the renovation of the Culture and Leisure Center.

Thanks to the program, I managed to gain valuable knowledge in writing a project application and defend my own project. This is about updating the main cultural center of our community. This is not only about aesthetics but also about energy efficiency and the impact on almost 32 thousand residents.

- she said.

As Tetiana Marena, acting rector of Mariupol State University, noted, today, for the sustainable development of communities, not only financial resources but also investments in knowledge and leadership are critically important.

Today, communities need not only resources but also knowledge and leadership. "Community Leaders School" is a vivid example of effective partnership between education, business, and local self-government, which forms human capital and works for the future of the country.

- she emphasized.

The organizers emphasize that the main value of the program is in people who are ready to take responsibility for the development of their communities and remain to work locally.

Community development for MHP is a strategic investment in the country's resilience. We consciously support not individual initiatives but people who are ready to take responsibility and implement changes locally. "Community Leaders School" helps communities move from ideas to solutions that work for the country's resilience.

- said Volodymyr Zabela, head of the MHP Regional Development Group.

The implementation of the winning projects is planned to begin next year.

The organizers are convinced that such initiatives contribute not only to the financing of individual ideas but also to the formation of capable communities that can withstand the war and build the future locally.

Reference

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation is a national leader in the field of sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Village
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Lviv