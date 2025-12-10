$42.180.11
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1172 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5858 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 10308 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 12912 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12725 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12547 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20668 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16651 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27223 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42062 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34451 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 21139 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19941 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 11229 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13701 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 2502 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 12905 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20664 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34660 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 70015 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 1978 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 3156 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 3262 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5664 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20108 views
Financial career without being tied to the capital: how "MHP-Service" in Cherkasy breaks stereotypes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

MHP's financial hub in Cherkasy, "MHP-Service", employs about 800 specialists who serve more than a hundred enterprises in Ukraine and abroad. Director Mykhailo Teslevych notes that the quality of tasks in the regional hub is not inferior to those in the capital, offering a stable team and a comfortable city to live in.

Financial career without being tied to the capital: how "MHP-Service" in Cherkasy breaks stereotypes

For a long time, it was believed that a successful start in the financial sector was only possible in Kyiv. Large offices, complex systems, and international processes — everything seemed to be concentrated in the capital. But the modern market proves: professional development is also available in the regions. One of the brightest examples is the MHP financial hub in Cherkasy - "MHP-Service" - where about 800 specialists in various fields work, UNN reports with reference to the MHP press service.

Details

"MHP-Service" is MHP's internal financial center that supports over a hundred enterprises in Ukraine and abroad. Teams participate in international audit processes, form management reports, administer taxes, plan budgets, and support the company's strategic decisions.

At MHP, a financier is primarily a partner for the business, who helps make data-driven decisions, looks for new approaches, and offers solutions where standard tools are no longer sufficient.

- explains Mykhailo Teslevych, director of the hub.

The company is forming a modern financial culture where analytics, automation, and strategic thinking are key competencies. Young specialists receive real tasks, work with mentors, and quickly immerse themselves in the logic of the business.

Despite stereotypes, the quality of tasks in the regional hub is not inferior to those in the capital. Specialists work with international teams, have access to modern tools, and participate in projects that cover the entire company.

In Cherkasy, we have a stable team, low staff turnover, excellent logistics, and a comfortable city to live in. This allows people to focus on work without spending hours on the road or stressing about the pace of a metropolis.

- Teslevych emphasizes.

More and more specialists who worked in Kyiv offices are returning to Cherkasy and continuing to develop without losing opportunities.

Local students and graduates can start a career in a large international company without relocating. "MHP-Service" is open to people with basic knowledge, attentiveness, and a desire to learn.

Don't be afraid to start small. A modern financier must be strong not only with numbers but also in communication, able to explain complex things simply. If you want to, you will learn. We help everyone who is motivated to grow.

- advises Teslevych.

"MHP-Service" is a growth center for the entire MHP. Regular career conversations, training, mentorship, and a system of transitions between departments are conducted here. Last year alone, 25 employees received promotions - from accounting positions to management positions.

Today, a financial career is not tied to the capital. Cherkasy is becoming a comfortable place for professional development, where you can work according to international standards, participate in large-scale projects, and maintain a work-life balance.

Current vacancies here:

https://mhp4u.com.ua/mhp-life/mhp-service?utm_source=press&utm_medium=dzvin&utm_campaign=pr%E2%80%A6

Lilia Podolyak

