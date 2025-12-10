Financial career without being tied to the capital: how "MHP-Service" in Cherkasy breaks stereotypes

For a long time, it was believed that a successful start in the financial sector was only possible in Kyiv. Large offices, complex systems, and international processes — everything seemed to be concentrated in the capital. But the modern market proves: professional development is also available in the regions. One of the brightest examples is the MHP financial hub in Cherkasy - "MHP-Service" - where about 800 specialists in various fields work, UNN reports with reference to the MHP press service.

"MHP-Service" is MHP's internal financial center that supports over a hundred enterprises in Ukraine and abroad. Teams participate in international audit processes, form management reports, administer taxes, plan budgets, and support the company's strategic decisions.

At MHP, a financier is primarily a partner for the business, who helps make data-driven decisions, looks for new approaches, and offers solutions where standard tools are no longer sufficient. - explains Mykhailo Teslevych, director of the hub.

The company is forming a modern financial culture where analytics, automation, and strategic thinking are key competencies. Young specialists receive real tasks, work with mentors, and quickly immerse themselves in the logic of the business.

Despite stereotypes, the quality of tasks in the regional hub is not inferior to those in the capital. Specialists work with international teams, have access to modern tools, and participate in projects that cover the entire company.

In Cherkasy, we have a stable team, low staff turnover, excellent logistics, and a comfortable city to live in. This allows people to focus on work without spending hours on the road or stressing about the pace of a metropolis. - Teslevych emphasizes.

More and more specialists who worked in Kyiv offices are returning to Cherkasy and continuing to develop without losing opportunities.

Local students and graduates can start a career in a large international company without relocating. "MHP-Service" is open to people with basic knowledge, attentiveness, and a desire to learn.

Don't be afraid to start small. A modern financier must be strong not only with numbers but also in communication, able to explain complex things simply. If you want to, you will learn. We help everyone who is motivated to grow. - advises Teslevych.

"MHP-Service" is a growth center for the entire MHP. Regular career conversations, training, mentorship, and a system of transitions between departments are conducted here. Last year alone, 25 employees received promotions - from accounting positions to management positions.

Today, a financial career is not tied to the capital. Cherkasy is becoming a comfortable place for professional development, where you can work according to international standards, participate in large-scale projects, and maintain a work-life balance.

