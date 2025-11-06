Corporate catering becomes part of companies' culture - Head of MHP Food Service project

More and more Ukrainian companies are realizing that caring for employees starts with the basics – quality food at work. A delicious lunch has ceased to be just a simple break in the middle of the working day; it is becoming part of the corporate culture that strengthens team spirit. Natalia Ihnatiuk, head of the MHP Food Service project at MHP, said this on the business radio show "Expert Opinion," UNN reports.

Ukrainian business has finally come to the point where a delicious lunch is not just about food. It is already an integral part of corporate culture. It is about caring for employees. And the team feels an emotional connection and loyalty to the employer who provides food at work. — Ihnatiuk noted.

According to the expert, caring for employees' nutrition is becoming a competitive advantage for businesses. Studies show that 72% of candidates will choose an employer who provides them with lunch during the working day.

Ihnatiuk added that the MHP Food Service project offers ready-made technological solutions for corporate catering – from the delivery of portioned lunches to vending machines in offices, where employees can choose ready-made meals without leaving their workplace.

We use HPP technology – this is high-pressure processing at about 6,000 bar, which allows the product to remain as fresh as possible and in the same form as if it had just been prepared, but for a long time. - Ihnatiuk explained.

Among the clients are IT companies, banks, logistics centers, production sites, etc. MHP Food Service also offers solutions to canteen operators and dark kitchens to strengthen and scale their businesses.

Ihnatiuk emphasized that today the main trend is the personalization of corporate catering – when the menu is created according to the specific requests of employees and in accordance with the capabilities of the business.

We also constantly collect feedback from our consumers to better understand, feel, and prepare updates to the range of dishes. - Natalia Ihnatiuk noted.

According to the expert, corporate catering is not only about the health of employees but also about creating an atmosphere of trust in the company.

"The simplest way to show your love and care is also through food," concluded the head of MHP Food Service.