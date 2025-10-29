The IX Ukrainian Women's Congress took place in Kyiv: the courage to be first

The courage to be first, to inspire others, and to break stereotypes. The IX Ukrainian Women's Congress took place in Kyiv — a national platform that shapes a new generation of women leaders and creates a gender-balanced agenda for the state, business, and communities, UNN reports.

The general partner of the event was the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which has been helping Ukrainians and developing communities for ten years. This year, the congress gathered over 2,500 participants — politicians, representatives of the public sector, business, and international organizations.

One of the participants was Margarita Shemet, chief engineer of the MHP Central Hub, originally from Cherkasy region. Despite stereotypes about "male" professions, Margarita chose engineering and today heads the technical service, where more than a hundred specialists work.

I chose to prioritize being involved in production, in what ensures the country's food security. I am proud that I can realize myself in the MHP company, which has strong values and does important work - says Margarita Shemet.

For Margarita, it is important to be part of a company that, even during the war, ensures the state's food security, pays taxes, invests in social initiatives, education, culture, and community development.

Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MHP for Sustainable Development and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, emphasized: "Every day we support the military — not only our employees, but also everyone who defends Ukraine, including those from our communities. Together with the Charitable Foundation, which is a partner of the Ukrainian Women's Congress, we implement thousands of social projects that help people endure in these difficult times."

For the second year in a row, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation has been a partner of the Ukrainian Women's Congress, implementing hundreds of initiatives for community development, veteran support, preservation of Ukrainian identity, and promotion of culture.

Our foundation works in four strategic areas: supporting the military and veterans, community development, promoting Ukraine, and affirming Ukrainian identity. We implement hundreds of social, medical, educational, and cultural projects that help communities stay strong even during the war - noted Tetiana Volochai, Head of the Community Development Council of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the top 20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting the military, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.