Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 13590 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 33788 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 23899 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28177 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 38701 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33148 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34804 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32560 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34485 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
69,000 children received Christmas gifts and wrote postcards for Ukrainian soldiers as part of the "Sweet Christmas" initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

69,000 children received Christmas gifts and wrote postcards for Ukrainian soldiers as part of the "Sweet Christmas" initiative.

69,000 children received Christmas gifts and wrote postcards for Ukrainian soldiers as part of the "Sweet Christmas" initiative

In communities across Ukraine, the annual "Sweet Christmas" initiative took place, which MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation have been implementing for many years as part of their systemic support for local communities and families.

This year, the project covered 69,375 children in 13 regions of Ukraine, giving the little ones an atmosphere of celebration and care, which is so important in difficult times.

In schools, kindergartens, boarding schools, social support centers, and other educational and social institutions, children received festive sweet packages and were congratulated on the upcoming winter holidays. For many families, these gifts became not only a symbol of Christmas but also a sincere sign of attention and support.

"This project is not just about sweets. It's about the opportunity to give children attention, warmth, and a sense of celebration that they deserve. In such difficult times, every child's smile becomes a ray of hope for the entire community," emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

"Sweet Christmas" is an already recognizable MHP tradition that annually unites the company, communities, and local educational institutions around good deeds.

In 2025, children from Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions received gifts.

The project covered preschoolers, schoolchildren, and pupils of specialized boarding schools — those who especially need attention, care, and a sense of joy right now.

This year, the initiative received an important addition: within the framework of the "MHP поруч" (MHP Nearby) program, special postcards were added to the festive sets, on which children can write or draw their greetings to Ukrainian soldiers. The Foundation will send all children's wishes to the front to support the defenders with warm words and gratitude from those for whom they stand guard every day.

The postcards became a symbolic bridge between generations - children thank those who protect their childhood, and soldiers receive a sign of support and gratitude.

"Children's words of gratitude and support are of immense importance. They boost morale and remind the defenders that they are awaited and believed in," notes Mariia Mevsha, head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans.

MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation continue to systematically support communities, promote social stability, and preserve Ukrainian traditions.

"Sweet Christmas" is one of the warmest initiatives that brings joy to children and a sense of support, gratitude, and a reminder to the military that they are awaited at home.

