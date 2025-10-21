$41.760.03
12:57 PM • 600 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6060 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13733 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16485 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16694 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17450 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16145 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15008 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
"Invincible Valor": Veterans in Myronivka pulled 36 tons and set a Ukrainian record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Eight veterans with amputations set a national record for Ukraine in invastrong, pulling two buses weighing over 36 tons a distance of 16.95 meters in 34.75 seconds. The event took place on October 19 in Myronivka as part of the inclusive competition "Invincible Valor."

"Invincible Valor": Veterans in Myronivka pulled 36 tons and set a Ukrainian record

In Myronivka, Kyiv region, veterans set a national record of Ukraine in invastrong. Eight war veterans with amputations successfully pulled two coupled buses with a total weight of over 36 tons for a distance of 16 meters 95 centimeters in 34.75 seconds. At that time, 50 passengers were in one of the buses. The achievement was recorded by the National Register of Records of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The event took place on October 19 as part of the inclusive competition "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" (Victory of the Unconquered), which brought together over 170 participants — veterans, military personnel, community representatives, and employees of MHP enterprises. Athletes tested themselves in four disciplines: bench press, rowing, air bike, and kettlebell snatch.

The event was organized within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" (MHP Nearby) program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, which MHP company implements jointly with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" (MHP-Community), and with the support of the Strongman Federation of Ukraine.

"Such competitions help veterans stay active, restore physical fitness, and maintain contact with comrades. This is part of the systemic work that we, within the framework of the 'MHP Poruch' program, develop for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is important for us that everyone has support and space for action, movement, and development," says Andriy Yakymchuk, a veteran, head of the group for interaction with military personnel and veterans at MHP.

"The atmosphere here is calm and at the same time very inspiring. No one competes for performance — everyone supports each other. This is a community where there is respect, trust, and a feeling that we are doing an important job together," emphasizes Yaroslav Hulenko, a veteran, coach of the MZVKK gym.

The event was supported by local enterprises of the MHP group of companies — Myronivka Meat Processing Plant "Lehko" and Myronivka Cereal and Compound Feed Plant. They provided technical support, logistics, and catering for participants and guests.

"At MHP, we comprehensively support military personnel, veterans, and their families — from rehabilitation programs to educational and sports initiatives. Holding such competitions helps veterans recover after service, regain a sense of team and forward movement. This is an important part of the work that we systematically implement at all company enterprises," notes Maksym Mazur, director of Myronivka Meat Processing Plant "Lehko".

"Through the joint efforts of business, the community, and local authorities, we are creating an environment where veterans and military personnel can develop and recover. Such events show that supporting veterans is a shared responsibility and a joint effort that has a concrete result for people and communities," says Dmytro Zhukotanskyi, First Deputy Head of the Myronivka City Council.

Vasyl Virastyuk, world strongman champion, was the chief judge of the competition. Sports master classes were held for children and families of participants. The day ended with a joint treat from veteran and chef Yuriy Hrytsai.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
War in Ukraine
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kyiv Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP