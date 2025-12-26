MHP's social stores cover over 290 settlements and 40,000 customers - Pavlo Moroz

MHP's network of social stores has transformed over 10 years from a "quick response" to a crisis into a sustainable model of community support: it now has 7 stationary and 9 mobile points, covers over 290 settlements, and provides products to over 40,000 regular customers. This was stated in his blog by Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP, as reported by UNN.

According to him, during the war, basic things – work, access to products, and support – become the foundation of resilience, and corporate social responsibility must function as systemic assistance to communities.

For us at MHP, social responsibility means that communities are not left alone with difficulties. It's about systemic support that allows communities to withstand challenges. - he says.

Moroz notes that the idea of social stores emerged in 2015 – against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic situation and rising food prices.

It was from this approach that the idea of social stores was born in 2015 – a format that provides communities with support in difficult times. - he adds.

According to the MHP representative, since the beginning of 2025, the company has received a significant number of inquiries, most of which concern the affordability of food.

Since the beginning of 2025, we have received over 3,500 inquiries from citizens and organizations, most of which concerned the price accessibility of food products. - comments Moroz.

In parallel, MHP, as stated in the blog, implements other areas of support together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In parallel with the network of social stores, we are also developing other areas of social support together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation: these include grant programs for entrepreneurs, assistance to schools and hospitals, infrastructure restoration, greening of settlements, and support for those affected by the war. - he notes.

Moroz emphasizes: the format has evolved into a "mobile system" – alongside stationary stores, mobile retail outlets operate, traveling through communities in several regions, and a new region is planned.

Over 10 years, the format has evolved into a mobile system. Mobile retail outlets have been added to stationary stores, and they are currently operating in communities in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Khmelnytskyi region is planned. They travel even to the most remote villages, where sometimes only a few residents remain. The routes for such trips are formed taking into account demographic indicators, transport links, and the real needs of people. - he says.

"Today, the network includes 7 stationary and 9 mobile stores, covering over 290 settlements, providing products to over 40,000 regular customers," Moroz informs.

He also said that social stores operate under a single pricing policy: prices are lower than local networks, and certain categories of the population have access to preferential prices with supporting documents.

"Social stores operate under a single pricing policy: goods cost on average 20% less than in local retail chains.

Landlords, internally displaced persons, military personnel, veterans and their families, persons with disabilities, large families, and other vulnerable categories defined by the legislation of Ukraine can purchase products at preferential prices. To do this, it is sufficient to present a document confirming the benefit," he adds.

Separately, MHP states that it maintains prices for basic goods even during periods of high food inflation. The "borscht index" is cited as an example in the blog.

Overall, across the country, it has risen by 27% over the year, while in MHP's social stores, the cost of such a set of products remains relatively stable. - comments Moroz.

The blog also notes that in 2026, MHP plans further expansion of the network in the company's regions of presence.

"In 2026, MHP will continue to develop its network of social stores, expanding it to Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions – regions where the company actively operates and has close interaction with communities.

What was once an anti-crisis initiative has become part of MHP's systemic corporate responsibility and an example of a new generation of social entrepreneurship," he summarized.