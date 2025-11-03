$42.080.01
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 8394 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
01:44 PM • 8460 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 10968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26344 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31940 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29315 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25038 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26783 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41437 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
02:12 PM • 8400 views
PR MRTHN "In the Mirror of Reality": outcomes of an event that set new standards of honesty and trust in communications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

This year's PR MRTHN "In the Mirror of Reality" by MMR.ua in Kyiv became a space for collaboration for over 40 communications experts and more than 500 participants — professionals who shape brand voices every day.

PR MRTHN "In the Mirror of Reality": outcomes of an event that set new standards of honesty and trust in communications

Speakers talked about rebooting communications in times where uncertainty has become the norm, and reaction speed is as important as the message. Brand communications have become the language of meanings and trust, born from the honesty of looking into the mirror of society. The professional tone and dynamics of the event were created by the hosts of the "We Are Ukraine" TV channel, Olena Tsyntyla and Mykyta Mykhalov.

Sasha Trachuk and Natalia Bokiy (Publicis Ukraine) opened the marathon with a case study of the redesign of the online media MMR.

Viktor Ivanchenko (Megapolis+) demonstrated how ambient advertising can develop a community in urban space.

Alina Smyshliak-Boroda (Kormotech) spoke about how reputation is formed in FMCG, her main thesis being that the company's brand and the product's brand should not compete, but work for the same name.

To be more than a bank – this is the philosophy presented at the event by Ksenia Sikorska (PUMB): "We live in a time when the impossible is simply not yet tried. In a world where rules are constantly changing, set your own."

The panel discussion "Anti-Crisis Communications 3.0", moderated by Olena Tsyntyla ("We Are Ukraine"), gathered an expert team: Olena Osypchuk (SOCAR Energy Ukraine), Yana Liakhovych (1+1 media), Olena Plakhova, Artur Malinovsky (Firma), Anna Zakharash (FC "Darnytsia") and Anastasiia Zrazhevska (MHP). They were united by the idea: crisis is not a punishment, but a test of humanity, where truthfulness and speed are important.

Oleksandra Hnatyk (EVA) spoke about how to launch a social project that resonates with millions of Ukrainian women, using the "Mission of Life" case as an example. And Yulia Solovey (Ukraine WOW, Gres Todorchuk) demonstrated the power of partnerships between business, government, and culture – where all parties win because they are united by a common meaning.

In their presentation on reputational strategies, Yevhen Yelensky and Pavlo Mishustin from DTEK shared the principles of creating a lovemark on social networks, while Yevhenii Astashov (Guys Who Shoot) explained how video can create the best emotional connection.

The panel "The Future and Present of the PR Market", moderated by Oleksandra Pohorila (U Agency), gathered leading experts in building brand voice — Olha Divushchak (Foundation Coffee Roasters), Oleh Davydenko (Metinvest Group), Krystyna Ivchenko (NOVUS) and Svitlana Konar (PrivatBank). The panel discussion concluded that Ukrainian PR has matured — it thinks strategically, acts flexibly, and is not afraid to speak directly.

B2B should be humane, and business also has a voice, Volodymyr Sobolev from "Kovalska" assured in his speech.

Volodymyr Haidash ("ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih") shared his experience of communicating with families of deceased employees as part of corporate ethics.

If you chase coverage, you can lose meaning and identity, emphasized Dmytro Samoliuk ("We Are Ukraine") in his speech "Algorithms that kill brands."

The panel "Social Responsibility 2025", led by Serhiy Kostia (Bolt), brought together Yana Honcharenko (Starlight Media), Hlib Stryzhka (Starlight Media), Tetiana Kukhotska (NGO "Heart of Azovstal"), Liia Metreveli (Alviva Group), Iryna Shynkarenko (LLC "Epicenter K") and Maksym Nezvietskyi ("Aurora"). The main message of the discussion was that CSR is no longer a PR move, but a way of thinking for business.

Andriy Zdesenko (Biosphere corporation) told how the company promptly and responsibly built communication after a missile attack.

Iryna Metnieva (Vandog Agency) shared how the combination of creativity and branding makes PR campaigns effective, saves budget, and transforms communication into an unforgettable experience.

At the final panel "AI in PR", Tetiana Sherman (Academy DTEK), Kateryna Doroshevska (BECOME), Orysia Khimyak (military holding) and Olena Dalska-Latoshevych (WhitePress Ukraine) sought a balance between automation and humanity and were convinced that technology should be tamed.

How media consumption is realized under a microscope — Daria Nagaeva (Gradus) presented a fresh study on how Ukrainians consume news and how the emphasis has shifted.

At the end of the event, the winners of the PR Case Competition were awarded. This special project demonstrated how brands, in the face of challenges and instability, reflect values, strengthen trust, engage in dialogue with society, and open new standards of professionalism in the field of communications.

PR MRTHN "In the Mirror of Reality" showed that communication today is the ethics of action, the ability to hear and respond, to create meaning where the world oscillates between information and truth. And most importantly, it is a reminder: every brand, every person can be a mirror of reality. One only needs not to be afraid to look into it honestly.

The organizers, business/media bureau Ekonomika+ and online media mmr.ua, are grateful to their partners:

  • general partner — PUMB.
    • general media partner — "We Are Ukraine+".

      We also thank creative partner Saatchi & Saatchi, partner "AB InBev Efes Ukraine", security partner SHERIFF., coffee partner Foundation Coffee Roasters, water partner Morshynska, hospitality partner Academy DTEK, alcohol partner Jack Daniel's, sparkling partner San Mare, sweet partner ALVIVA GROUP.

      Media partners: "We Are Ukraine", Mediafusion, Starlight Media, live marketing, 1+1 media, ADV.expert, Apostrophe Media Holding, Infovision, "Kyiv 24", advertising holding Megapolis+, VS Media, dsnews.ua, kosht.media, UA.news, True.ua, 44ua, UNN, Burda media Ukraine, HiTech Expert, Kyiv1, Liga Zakon, Marketer.ua, Economist, Founder, Liga.net, Cases, "Glavkom", "Kommersant Ukrainian", "Expert", "Economic News", First Business, Mind.ua, European Business Association and Association of Creative Industries of Ukraine (CIAU).

      Lilia Podolyak

