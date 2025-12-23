$42.150.10
In Kyiv, the third "Bez Khvyl" (No Waves) relaxation shelter has opened: a space for safety and mental support during air raids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

In Kyiv, the third "Bez Khvyl" (No Waves) relaxation shelter has started operating, combining safety and mental health support. The project was implemented thanks to a business idea competition from the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

In Kyiv, the third "Bez Khvyl" (No Waves) relaxation shelter has opened: a space for safety and mental support during air raids

Amid constant air raids and stress, Ukrainians are increasingly seeking spaces for emotional and physical recovery. Kyiv has opened its third "Bez Khvyl" (No Waves) relaxation shelter, designed to combine safety, relaxation, and mental health care, UNN reports.

Details

The project's implementation was made possible by participating in the "Do Your Own" business ideas competition from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

In these challenging times of constant alarms, it is extremely important to maintain positive mental health, especially for children in a safe space where they can enjoy life together. This is a wonderful project and a wonderful team that creates positive emotions during this difficult period.

- said the head of the national project implementation department of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

The idea of "Bez Khvyl" emerged long before the full-scale war — as a dream of a space for joy and relaxation.

In 2017, I was looking for a way to celebrate my birthday and temporarily stumbled upon an exhibition in London where the room was filled with balloons. I wanted to celebrate exactly like that, and when I started looking, I couldn't find such a place in Ukraine. Since then, I dreamed of opening such a space myself.

- says the project founder Yelyzaveta Boiko.

The idea was realized after February 24, 2022, when the need for safety and psychological support became part of everyday life.

When the invasion began, my husband and I came from Kyiv to Vinnytsia with friends. We hid in a private house in the basement: it was cold, uncomfortable, and unpleasant. Then I realized that it was time to implement the idea, but adapting it to the realities of today.

- adds Boiko.

Thus, the first "Bez Khvyl" appeared — a space of quiet safety, created for relaxation during alarms.

We opened a "relaxation shelter": a basement space where it is convenient to wait out alarms and relax a bit. Our mission is to give people emotional and physical relief.

- explains the founder.

Over time, the project began to grow and scale. The opening of a new space in Kyiv became possible thanks to grant support from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Thanks to grant support, we were able to purchase a special machine for washing balls — a "ball washer." This is a large vacuum cleaner that sucks in the balls, quartzifies them, washes them, and returns them clean and dry. It is thanks to this machine that we maintain the cleanliness of the pool.

- comments the co-founder of the space Serhii Boiko.

Currently, "Bez Khvyl" operates in Vinnytsia and Kyiv. In 2025, the third space opened on the left bank of the capital.

At a time when air raids have become part of everyday life, the need for recovery has taken on new meaning. "Bez Khvyl" creates a place where one can feel safe, calm, and supported. Such initiatives help maintain the inner balance and mental health of Ukrainians.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP поруч" program, community development, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Village
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
London
Kyiv