After a missile strike, a family agricultural business in Kyiv region recovered and supplies products to Ukrainian brands

The family farm "Soloviine" from Kozarovychi in the Kyiv region, which was completely destroyed during the hostilities, was able to resume operations and once again supply products to Ukrainian companies. Two victories in grant competitions of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation - "Agrokebety. Grow Your Own" and "Do Your Own" - helped them return to stable work faster and develop new business areas. Currently, the farm grows corn for popcorn, pumpkins, and potatoes, which are used in the production of "Lux" chips.

Before the full-scale invasion, the farm was mainly engaged in growing grain and sunflowers. In March 2022, the farm's base was occupied by Russian troops, and later suffered a missile attack. Production facilities, equipment, and crops were destroyed. The total amount of damage is estimated by the spouses Olena and Oleksandr Kryvosheia at about UAH 15 million.

After the liberation of the Kyiv region, the farm owners reoriented themselves to more profitable crops and began modernizing production. In 2024, they signed a four-year contract with PepsiCo ("Lux Chips"), which allowed them to expand sales markets and reduce dependence on grain products.

Winning grant competitions from the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation made it possible to purchase the equipment needed for scaling: a pumpkin harvester and additional irrigation equipment. This facilitated harvesting and made the farm less dependent on the weather.

We develop small businesses because they create jobs in communities and form the economic stability of regions - notes Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

Today, "Soloviine" invests in updating equipment and technologies that allow increasing yields and working more efficiently with soils. According to farmers, this will reduce the use of mineral fertilizers and preserve soil fertility.

Currently, four people work on the farm, two of whom are internally displaced persons. During the season, additional staff is involved in the work.

Today, small businesses need to either scale up or cooperate to withstand competition and market fluctuations - Olena Kryvosheia, co-owner of the enterprise, is convinced.

In two years, the land bank of "Soloviine" increased from 80 to 300 hectares - and the farm continues to expand, strengthening its efficiency despite the challenges of the war.