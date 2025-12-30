"Sport without limits": how the MHP-Community Foundation helps veterans return to active life through inclusive sports

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
11:09 AM • 118 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 7140 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 12932 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 19306 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 21173 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 28608 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 29677 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 22771 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 23704 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 23168 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
5.7m/s
71%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 10329 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 21916 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 15177 views
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euroDecember 30, 02:49 AM • 7798 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 9776 views
Publications
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 2966 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 7140 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 41564 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 42168 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 42593 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Dnipro
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 22319 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 35435 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 43884 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 54413 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 163989 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
Facebook

"Sport without limits": how the MHP-Community Foundation helps veterans return to active life through inclusive sports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation is scaling up its "Sport without limits" initiative for veterans, focusing on sitting volleyball. The project supports three teams, providing equipment and participation in competitions.

"Sport without limits": how the MHP-Community Foundation helps veterans return to active life through inclusive sports

When sports become accessible to everyone, they cease to be merely a competition and transform into a space for recovery, support, and new opportunities. It is with this approach that MHP, together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, scaled up the "Sports Without Limits" initiative within the framework of the individual support program for military personnel, veterans, and their families, "MHP поруч" (MHP Nearby).

Today, the key direction of the project is the development of sitting volleyball. This sport allows veterans and people with disabilities to once again feel the thrill of the game and team unity.

"Strength is not in the legs, but in the will." These words belong to Serhii Lukashchuk, a veteran and player of the "MHP Titans" team.

Serhii joined the defense of the country back in 2014. He went through the ATO, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he returned to the front as a volunteer. During the battles, he received severe injuries, losing both lower limbs.

Despite everything, Serhii did not stop. He works in the Migration Service of Vinnytsia region, raises his daughter, and inspires his teammates with his example.

His story is about resilience and the belief that one can be strong even when life presents the most difficult challenges.

In sports, veterans seek not just physical recovery, but first and foremost, their own kind. Those who understand without words. Volleyball gives a sense of team and drive, which many considered lost after injury. Thanks to the "MHP поруч" program, we help guys and girls move beyond rehabilitation rooms to sports fields, where they once again feel like leaders and winners.

- shared Mariia Mevsha, head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans.

Systematic support is focused on three teams:

  • "MHP Titans" (Vinnytsia) — 13 players. Regular participants in all-Ukrainian championships, who demonstrate an iron character.
    • MSC "Dnipro MHP" (Cherkasy) — 24 players. One of the largest teams in the country, which achieved a number of significant victories in 2025.
      • "Hawks MHP" (Ternopil) — 8 players. A young and dynamic team that is rapidly gaining ground in adaptive sports.

        The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation provides the teams with everything they need: from professional equipment to organizing training and participation in competitions. This is part of a large strategy for community development and veteran policy, aimed at systemic investments in initiatives for the recovery and unification of veterans.

        Watch the competition video via the link. 

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society
        War in Ukraine
        Vinnytsia Oblast
        charity
        PrJSC MHP
        Ternopil
        Cherkasy