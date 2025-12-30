"Sport without limits": how the MHP-Community Foundation helps veterans return to active life through inclusive sports

When sports become accessible to everyone, they cease to be merely a competition and transform into a space for recovery, support, and new opportunities. It is with this approach that MHP, together with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, scaled up the "Sports Without Limits" initiative within the framework of the individual support program for military personnel, veterans, and their families, "MHP поруч" (MHP Nearby).

Today, the key direction of the project is the development of sitting volleyball. This sport allows veterans and people with disabilities to once again feel the thrill of the game and team unity.

"Strength is not in the legs, but in the will." These words belong to Serhii Lukashchuk, a veteran and player of the "MHP Titans" team.

Serhii joined the defense of the country back in 2014. He went through the ATO, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he returned to the front as a volunteer. During the battles, he received severe injuries, losing both lower limbs.

Despite everything, Serhii did not stop. He works in the Migration Service of Vinnytsia region, raises his daughter, and inspires his teammates with his example.

His story is about resilience and the belief that one can be strong even when life presents the most difficult challenges.

In sports, veterans seek not just physical recovery, but first and foremost, their own kind. Those who understand without words. Volleyball gives a sense of team and drive, which many considered lost after injury. Thanks to the "MHP поруч" program, we help guys and girls move beyond rehabilitation rooms to sports fields, where they once again feel like leaders and winners. - shared Mariia Mevsha, head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans.

Systematic support is focused on three teams:

"MHP Titans" (Vinnytsia) — 13 players. Regular participants in all-Ukrainian championships, who demonstrate an iron character.

MSC "Dnipro MHP" (Cherkasy) — 24 players. One of the largest teams in the country, which achieved a number of significant victories in 2025.

"Hawks MHP" (Ternopil) — 8 players. A young and dynamic team that is rapidly gaining ground in adaptive sports.

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation provides the teams with everything they need: from professional equipment to organizing training and participation in competitions. This is part of a large strategy for community development and veteran policy, aimed at systemic investments in initiatives for the recovery and unification of veterans.

Watch the competition video via the link.