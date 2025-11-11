Veteran Center "Veteran PRO" opened in Kyiv region

$41.960.02
01:20 PM • 910 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 5348 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7674 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12867 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 19288 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 22621 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 26544 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 63972 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75976 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 103676 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reacted
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad region
Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7674 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poltava Oblast
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
Social network
Technology
Heating
Facebook
Forbes

Veteran Center "Veteran PRO" opened in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The veteran center "Veteran PRO" has been opened in the Myronivka community in the Kyiv region. The project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, the Myronivka City Council, and the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which also supported over 250 social initiatives and 210 veteran businesses.

Veteran Center "Veteran PRO" opened in Kyiv region

In the Myronivka community in the Kyiv region, the veteran center "Veteran PRO" has been opened – a space for support and development for military personnel returning to civilian life, UNN reports.

Details

The project was implemented on the basis of the Myronivka Center for Social Services with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, the Myronivka City Council, and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

"This space will become a vibrant community center. And this is what we are striving for. What we participate in as a ministry, what I am grateful for to the head of the regional military administration, the regional council, local self-government, our partners who sponsor and make possible the construction of such veteran spaces," said Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The idea of creating the center emerged during the Myronivka community team's participation in the "School of Community Leaders" project, implemented by the charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi" together with MHP company and Mariupol State University. Participants learned project management, fundraising, and social entrepreneurship, receiving a grant of 1 million hryvnias to implement their own initiative.

"The 'MHP' team, you are friends, you are partners, you are our strategic partners, dear people, to whom we are undoubtedly grateful. Huge thanks to you, huge thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," said Dmytro Zhukotanskyi, First Deputy Mayor of Myronivka.

In the new Center, veterans will be able to receive psychological and legal assistance. There they will study, communicate, and spend their leisure time. In addition, the Center plans to conduct training sessions, organize self-help groups, specialist consultations, and thematic events for defenders.

"Today we are opening a center that will become a place of support, development, and recovery for our defenders. This is not only about physical rehabilitation but also about social adaptation, mental health, and education. We understand how important it is to create conditions for veterans to return to communities, so within the 'MHP Poruch' program, we are implementing initiatives that help not just return to civilian life – they open the way to self-realization, new opportunities, and mutual support. And the key to this is the cooperation of business, government, and the community," explained Pavlo Moroz, director of the corporate social responsibility department at MHP.

"In general, the Charitable Foundation 'MHP-Hromadi,' as well as MHP as a strategic partner, has already supported more than 250 social initiatives: 35 adaptive spaces where one can engage in sports and reintegrate into society through sports.

And we also helped open 210 businesses that veterans have started recently. We are implementing all these social initiatives in 13 regions where the charitable foundation and MHP company are present, and we will continue to work together with local self-government bodies and state bodies to make the social sphere better and more developed for our veterans and defenders," said Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" foundation.

The veteran space in Myronivka became another step in creating an all-Ukrainian network of veteran support. Such centers help military personnel return to active life, implement their own initiatives, and feel that their experience and contribution are important for the community and the country.

Reference

The Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed – from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine