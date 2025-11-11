Veteran Center "Veteran PRO" opened in Kyiv region

In the Myronivka community in the Kyiv region, the veteran center "Veteran PRO" has been opened – a space for support and development for military personnel returning to civilian life, UNN reports.

Details

The project was implemented on the basis of the Myronivka Center for Social Services with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, the Myronivka City Council, and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

"This space will become a vibrant community center. And this is what we are striving for. What we participate in as a ministry, what I am grateful for to the head of the regional military administration, the regional council, local self-government, our partners who sponsor and make possible the construction of such veteran spaces," said Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The idea of creating the center emerged during the Myronivka community team's participation in the "School of Community Leaders" project, implemented by the charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi" together with MHP company and Mariupol State University. Participants learned project management, fundraising, and social entrepreneurship, receiving a grant of 1 million hryvnias to implement their own initiative.

"The 'MHP' team, you are friends, you are partners, you are our strategic partners, dear people, to whom we are undoubtedly grateful. Huge thanks to you, huge thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," said Dmytro Zhukotanskyi, First Deputy Mayor of Myronivka.

In the new Center, veterans will be able to receive psychological and legal assistance. There they will study, communicate, and spend their leisure time. In addition, the Center plans to conduct training sessions, organize self-help groups, specialist consultations, and thematic events for defenders.

"Today we are opening a center that will become a place of support, development, and recovery for our defenders. This is not only about physical rehabilitation but also about social adaptation, mental health, and education. We understand how important it is to create conditions for veterans to return to communities, so within the 'MHP Poruch' program, we are implementing initiatives that help not just return to civilian life – they open the way to self-realization, new opportunities, and mutual support. And the key to this is the cooperation of business, government, and the community," explained Pavlo Moroz, director of the corporate social responsibility department at MHP.

"In general, the Charitable Foundation 'MHP-Hromadi,' as well as MHP as a strategic partner, has already supported more than 250 social initiatives: 35 adaptive spaces where one can engage in sports and reintegrate into society through sports.

And we also helped open 210 businesses that veterans have started recently. We are implementing all these social initiatives in 13 regions where the charitable foundation and MHP company are present, and we will continue to work together with local self-government bodies and state bodies to make the social sphere better and more developed for our veterans and defenders," said Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" foundation.

The veteran space in Myronivka became another step in creating an all-Ukrainian network of veteran support. Such centers help military personnel return to active life, implement their own initiatives, and feel that their experience and contribution are important for the community and the country.

Reference

The Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed – from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.