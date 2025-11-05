ukenru
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 5044 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9398 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10416 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27596 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29119 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52993 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40682 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38660 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54395 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Recreational therapy: a new stage in the development of veteran rehabilitation within the framework of the "MHP поруч" program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The implementation of recreational therapy for the rehabilitation of military personnel and veterans has begun in Ukraine. This approach combines physical activity, psychological support, and teamwork.

Recreational therapy: a new stage in the development of veteran rehabilitation within the framework of the "MHP поруч" program

The implementation of recreational therapy has started in Ukraine – a modern approach to the rehabilitation of military personnel and veterans, combining physical activity, psychological support, and teamwork.

On November 2, a practical event "Recovery Territory" took place in Zolochiv, demonstrating how adaptive sports can be part of the therapeutic process.

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the "Recovered" project, which MHP company is implementing jointly with the Ukrainian Catholic University as part of the "MHP Together" program to support military personnel, veterans, and their families. 

The event was attended by veterans undergoing rehabilitation at Zolochiv Hospital and the Ministry of Internal Affairs hospital, as well as rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, representatives of local authorities, businesses, and public organizations.

The event was organized as a therapeutic practice that helped participants restore physical activity, concentration, and self-confidence. Veterans took part in various activities: archery, table tennis, adaptive golf, boccia, wheelchair basketball, boxing, biathlon, and weightlifting.

Among the coaches is Volodymyr Baikovec, a veteran who lost an arm during service and returned to an active life after rehabilitation at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Medical Association in Kyiv. He currently works as a veteran community development manager at the KSE Veterans Office.

"Recreational therapy is an effective approach that helps recover from injuries. It strengthens the body, builds discipline, and stabilizes the emotional state. During my own rehabilitation, I was convinced that this format of recovery really yields results," says Volodymyr Baikovec.

Recreational therapy as an evidence-based approach

Recreational Therapy is a field actively used in military hospitals in the USA, Canada, and Israel for the recovery of veterans and people with post-traumatic stress disorder. The method is based on the principles of evidence-based medicine and neuroplasticity: participation in motor and team sports helps reduce anxiety, improve coordination, and form a sense of control and motivation.

"Recreational therapy helps veterans return to active life faster. Physical recovery, psychological support, education, and professional adaptation must occur in a coordinated manner. Only in this way can a real support system be formed, in which a person is not left alone with their experience. And it is precisely such practices that create the foundation for a mature veteran policy in Ukraine," notes Maria Mevsha, head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans at MHP.

Systematic approach

The introduction of recreational therapy within the "Recovered" project will become part of a long-term program for the development of rehabilitation medicine in communities. After the event in Zolochiv, training for rehabilitation teams in various regions, training of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and the creation of local practical groups are planned.

"Our task is not only to show a new format of recovery but also to teach local teams how to apply it. Ukrainian communities need sustainable solutions in the field of rehabilitation, and that is why we are integrating recreational therapy into a comprehensive system of veteran support," notes Mariana Hordynska, senior lecturer at the Department of Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy at UCU.

This is about creating a Ukrainian model in which medical, social, and psychological support are combined into a single system. This is a step towards European rehabilitation standards – with Ukrainian content and practical solutions for those returning to peaceful life after service.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
War in Ukraine
Loneliness
Israel
charity
PrJSC MHP
Canada
United States
Ukraine