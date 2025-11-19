$42.090.03
04:01 PM • 3952 views
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15471 views
02:04 PM • 14327 views
01:20 PM • 12529 views
01:15 PM • 13959 views
12:10 PM • 15449 views
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
11:37 AM • 18369 views
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16455 views
Popular news
"Do Your Own": the story of a Kyiv region resident who developed a cheese-making business thanks to a grant competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Viktoriia Pashynska from Kniazhychi scaled her De Gusto cheese factory after winning the "Do Your Own" business idea competition from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. The funding she received allowed her to purchase equipment and launch three new types of products.

"Do Your Own": the story of a Kyiv region resident who developed a cheese-making business thanks to a grant competition

Viktoriia Pashynska, a resident of Kniazhychi in the Kyiv region, is developing her own cheese factory, De Gusto, after winning the "Do Your Own" business ideas competition from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. The victory allowed her to scale up production and launch new products, UNN reports.

Viktoriia came to cheesemaking from a hobby. She previously worked as a manager of a trading company but decided to change her professional path and opened her own cheese factory within six months. Today, De Gusto produces artisanal craft cheeses using unique recipes. Among them are "Montreux" with a layer of fruit ash and aged "Whiten Blue" with white-blue mold.

"I worked as a manager in a trading company, and then I simultaneously got into cheesemaking at home. Later, I quit a good position, and within six months, I opened a cheese factory."

- the entrepreneur recalls.

Winning the "Do Your Own" competition was an important step for business development: the funding received allowed her to purchase new equipment and launch three new types of products, which are already available in stores.

According to Yuliia Korol, head of the social development group (North) of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the competition helps small businesses in communities grow and create jobs.

"The 'Do Your Own' competition is aimed at supporting businesses and micro-businesses in Ukraine, at creating new and scaling up existing businesses. For us, as a foundation, it is important to develop businesses in the territory, because this is the development of communities, tax payments, and the creation of new jobs,"

- she emphasized.

Winning the competition marked a new stage for Viktoriia.

"We thank the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation for the opportunity to participate in the 'Do Your Own' project. We won, received the necessary financial assistance, thanks to which we purchased the necessary equipment and launched three new products that are now successfully sold in stores,"

- says the owner of the cheese factory.

Today, De Gusto is an example of how a small idea, supported by perseverance and self-belief, grows into a sustainable business and becomes part of the community's economic life.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Village
Kyiv Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP