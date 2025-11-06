The "MHP Next to You" program supports the development of veteran sports in communities together with Invictus Games Ukraine

Ternopil hosted "Invictus Day" - a sporting event that brought together over 250 veterans, servicemen and women, their families, representatives of communities, businesses, and local authorities.

Among the coaches are veterans who represented Ukraine at the international Invictus Games. One of them is Valerii Odaynyk, a participant in the winter hybrid Games in Canada.

"I competed in team sports - wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby, rowing, and more. People in other countries forget about our situation. Through our example, we show how unbreakable a nation we are," said Valerii.

This event was implemented within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, in cooperation with Invictus Games Ukraine, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, BO Stratcom Ukraine, Ternopil Regional Military Administration, and Ternopil City Council.

Systemic support for veterans

MHP's participation in "Invictus Day" is a continuation of its partnership with Invictus Games Ukraine within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, which covers rehabilitation, adaptive sports, psychological support, and reskilling of veterans in communities.

"We comprehensively support military personnel, veterans, and their families - this includes reintegration measures, the development of rehabilitation services in communities, and the development of veteran sports. "Invictus Day" is when sport becomes part of the recovery process, teamwork, and returning to an active life. Within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, we have supported over 250 social initiatives for military personnel, veterans, and their families, and over 210 veteran businesses through grant competitions," said Mariia Mevsha, Head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans at MHP.

Sport as an opportunity for recovery

Participants of "Invictus Day" tested themselves in adaptive disciplines - wheelchair basketball and rugby, indoor rowing, cycling, and boccia. Among the guests were members of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games, for whom sport has become an important part of their journey to physical and psychological recovery.

"The goal of "Invictus Day" is to unite veterans, active military personnel, their families, local authorities, businesses, and communities. We aim to show that sport is a powerful tool for rehabilitation, and the Invictus Games movement should spread throughout the regions," explained Invictus Games Ukraine coordinator Vira Pasishniuk.

Together for recovery

For MHP, veteran sports are an opportunity for social adaptation, mutual support, and returning to an active life. Every such event creates conditions for communication, professional growth, and inspiration for veterans.

The partnership with Invictus Games Ukraine was a logical continuation of the "MHP Poruch" program, which combines assistance to military personnel and veterans at all stages - from mobilization to returning to civilian life.