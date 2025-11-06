ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18382 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 20905 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 29110 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 44389 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 35907 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 30820 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46643 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46786 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23945 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23851 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Electricity outage schedules
The Washington Post

The "MHP Next to You" program supports the development of veteran sports in communities together with Invictus Games Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Ternopil hosted the "Day of the Unconquered," which brought together over 250 veterans, servicemen, and their families. The event was implemented within the framework of the "MHP Next to You" military support program in cooperation with Invictus Games Ukraine and other organizations.

The "MHP Next to You" program supports the development of veteran sports in communities together with Invictus Games Ukraine

Ternopil hosted "Invictus Day" - a sporting event that brought together over 250 veterans, servicemen and women, their families, representatives of communities, businesses, and local authorities.

Among the coaches are veterans who represented Ukraine at the international Invictus Games. One of them is Valerii Odaynyk, a participant in the winter hybrid Games in Canada.

"I competed in team sports - wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby, rowing, and more. People in other countries forget about our situation. Through our example, we show how unbreakable a nation we are," said Valerii.

This event was implemented within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, in cooperation with Invictus Games Ukraine, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, BO Stratcom Ukraine, Ternopil Regional Military Administration, and Ternopil City Council.

Systemic support for veterans

MHP's participation in "Invictus Day" is a continuation of its partnership with Invictus Games Ukraine within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, which covers rehabilitation, adaptive sports, psychological support, and reskilling of veterans in communities.

"We comprehensively support military personnel, veterans, and their families - this includes reintegration measures, the development of rehabilitation services in communities, and the development of veteran sports. "Invictus Day" is when sport becomes part of the recovery process, teamwork, and returning to an active life. Within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, we have supported over 250 social initiatives for military personnel, veterans, and their families, and over 210 veteran businesses through grant competitions," said Mariia Mevsha, Head of the Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans at MHP.

Sport as an opportunity for recovery

Participants of "Invictus Day" tested themselves in adaptive disciplines - wheelchair basketball and rugby, indoor rowing, cycling, and boccia. Among the guests were members of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games, for whom sport has become an important part of their journey to physical and psychological recovery.

"The goal of "Invictus Day" is to unite veterans, active military personnel, their families, local authorities, businesses, and communities. We aim to show that sport is a powerful tool for rehabilitation, and the Invictus Games movement should spread throughout the regions," explained Invictus Games Ukraine coordinator Vira Pasishniuk.

Together for recovery

For MHP, veteran sports are an opportunity for social adaptation, mutual support, and returning to an active life. Every such event creates conditions for communication, professional growth, and inspiration for veterans.

The partnership with Invictus Games Ukraine was a logical continuation of the "MHP Poruch" program, which combines assistance to military personnel and veterans at all stages - from mobilization to returning to civilian life.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
charity
PrJSC MHP
Ternopil