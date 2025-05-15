$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10585 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15296 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24002 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65340 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87287 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 149992 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141325 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281354 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103691 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71885 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A copy of the Magna Carta discovered in Britain has turned out to be an original from the 14th century

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

The Magna Carta, which was believed to be a copy, has been recognized as an original. This makes it one of the seven issued by Edward I in 1300 that have survived to this day.

A copy of the Magna Carta discovered in Britain has turned out to be an original from the 14th century

In Great Britain, the Magna Carta, which was mistakenly considered an unofficial copy for almost 80 years, has been confirmed as the original. This discovery means that the document is one of seven issued by Edward I in 1300 that still survive, reports UNN.

Details

Professor of Medieval History at King's College London, David Carpenter, came across the document in the online collection of the Harvard Law School Library, marked as an unofficial copy of the Magna Carta of 1327.

I was looking through all these online statute books, trying to find unofficial copies of the Magna Carta... and I immediately thought: My God, this looks like the original confirmation by Edward I of the Magna Carta in 1300, although, of course, appearances are deceiving 

- he said.

Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known03.10.24, 16:38 • 13278 views

Carpenter and Nicholas Vincent, Professor of Medieval History at the University of East Anglia, used a series of tests to establish the authenticity of the document, known as HLS MS 172.

Using spectral imaging and ultraviolet light, because the condition is not very good in places, I reviewed it word for word, and it matched perfectly with the other six. One extraordinary little detail in the handwriting is the initial letter E at the beginning of the word Edwardus. The next letter — D — Edwardus is also large, which is quite unusual. And yet you will find this big D in one of the six other originals 

- Carpenter said.

The Magna Carta, originally granted by King John Lackland in 1215, was the first document to enshrine in writing the principle that the King and his government are not above the law. Carpenter described the Charter as "one of the most valuable documents in the world."

Addition

On the border with Romania, a rare century-old church manuscript was discovered, which was transported by a citizen of Ukraine without the necessary documents, the State Customs Service reported on Friday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

