Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle two 18th- and 19th-century violins. A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to transport the instruments using forged documents. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

At the customs post "Maly Berezny" on the Ukrainian-Slovak border, Transcarpathian customs officers have just prevented the illegal export of ancient musical instruments that may be of cultural and historical value - , customs officials said in a statement.

The offender was a 69-year-old Ukrainian who was transporting two rare violins across the border in a car using "green corridor" with "fake" documents.

Currently, the driver is providing explanations, and customs is preparing a report to law enforcement agencies about the illegal act that contains signs of a criminal offense. If the cultural value of the musical instruments is confirmed, the violation will be classified under Art. 201 of the Criminal Code as smuggling of cultural property.

The violins were seized, and their value will be determined by an expert.

