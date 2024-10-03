ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known

Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known

A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to illegally export two 18th- and 19th-century violins using forged documents. Customs officers detected the violation at the Malyi Berezny post, and the instruments were seized for examination.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle two 18th- and 19th-century violins. A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to transport the instruments using forged documents. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN

 At the customs post "Maly Berezny" on the Ukrainian-Slovak border, Transcarpathian customs officers have just prevented the illegal export of ancient musical instruments that may be of cultural and historical value

- , customs officials said in a statement.

 The offender was a 69-year-old Ukrainian who was transporting two rare violins across the border in a car using "green corridor" with "fake" documents.

Currently, the driver is providing explanations, and customs is preparing a report to law enforcement agencies about the illegal act that contains signs of a criminal offense. If the cultural value of the musical instruments is confirmed, the violation will be classified under Art. 201 of the Criminal Code as smuggling of cultural property.

The violins were seized, and their value will be determined by an expert.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

