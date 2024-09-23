Two ancient books were smuggled out of Ukraine: what is known

On the border with Romania, at the Dyakivtsi checkpoint, border guards found two old books in a Ukrainian woman's car. They have now been sent for examination. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

During the inspection of a car in which a Ukrainian woman was traveling to Romania, border guards together with customs officials found 2 books published in 1922 and 1935 in the luggage compartment.

The finds are likely to be of historical and cultural value. They have now been sent for examination - The State Tax Service said.

Customs representatives drew up a protocol on this fact.

