Two ancient books were smuggled out of Ukraine: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
At the Dyakivtsi checkpoint, border guards found two old books in the car of a Ukrainian woman heading to Romania. The books, published in 1922 and 1935, were sent for examination to determine their historical value.
On the border with Romania, at the Dyakivtsi checkpoint, border guards found two old books in a Ukrainian woman's car. They have now been sent for examination. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
During the inspection of a car in which a Ukrainian woman was traveling to Romania, border guards together with customs officials found 2 books published in 1922 and 1935 in the luggage compartment.
The finds are likely to be of historical and cultural value. They have now been sent for examination
Customs representatives drew up a protocol on this fact.
