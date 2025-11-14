$42.060.03
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a child
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGS
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescued
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reported
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7414 views

Harvard University experts have developed the "Healthy Eating Plate" model, which is a simple guide for forming a daily diet. It offers a distribution of products to maintain energy and prevent diseases.

Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like

Harvard University experts have developed the "Healthy Eating Plate" model, which helps to understand how to properly form a daily diet. It is not a diet, but serves as a simple guide for choosing foods that support energy, well-being, and disease prevention. What should be on this plate - writes UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Half a plate - vegetables and fruits

Half of the plate should consist of vegetables, fruits, and berries. They provide the body with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and also support immunity and digestion. It is best to choose seasonal products and combine different colors, because each of them has its own beneficial properties. At the same time, potatoes are not included in the total amount of vegetables due to their high carbohydrate content.

A quarter of the plate - complex carbohydrates.

Another 25% of the plate is occupied by whole grain products: oatmeal, buckwheat, pearl barley, brown rice, quinoa. They contain B vitamins, as well as iron, magnesium, and antioxidants, and provide a longer feeling of satiety. Such products help to avoid sharp fluctuations in sugar levels and support intestinal health due to fiber.

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating 26.05.25, 09:37 • 101446 views

Another quarter of the plate - protein products

The last part of the plate is occupied by proteins - fish, poultry, eggs, and legumes. Protein is needed for tissue growth and repair, strengthening immunity, and producing hormones and enzymes. Adding plant proteins to the diet helps to diversify nutrition and reduce the consumption of saturated fats.

Experts emphasize that a complete refusal of fats can harm the body. It is worth avoiding trans fats and an excess of saturated fats, instead choosing healthy sources - olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish. Such fats support the work of the cardiovascular system, brain, and contribute to the absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Also, for healthy eating, it is extremely important to consume enough water. It is necessary for all body processes: thermoregulation, digestion, metabolism, and concentration. Unlike sugary drinks and juices, it does not contain calories and does not burden the body.

The need for water depends on activity, weather, and health, so it is important to drink throughout the day and listen to thirst. Coffee and tea are advised to be consumed without sugar.

How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist12.11.25, 09:33 • 64199 views

Alla Kiosak

Society Health Publications
Harvard University