Ukraine received 3.5 million large-caliber ammunition under the Czech initiative - President of the Czech Republic

Ukraine has already received about 3.5 million large-caliber ammunition as part of the "artillery initiative" launched by the Czech Republic. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel during a lecture at Harvard University, writes UNN.

Details

Czech President Petr Pavel announced that Kyiv has received about 3.5 million large-caliber shells as part of the "artillery initiative." Speaking at Harvard, he emphasized that this program has become one of the key elements of international support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's full-scale aggression.

According to him, more than 1.1 million shells were delivered to Ukraine in 2025 alone. Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala explained that Prague purchases ammunition not only within the European Union but also in third countries to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as quickly as possible.

Petr Pavel also recalled that the Czech Republic was among the first countries to respond to the call for help immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At that time, Prague virtually emptied its military warehouses to transfer heavy weapons and other necessary equipment to Kyiv.

He also emphasized that support from the Czech Republic was not limited to weapons: the country provided refuge to more than 400,000 Ukrainian refugees, actively participated in the implementation of sanctions against Russia, and implements aid programs in Ukraine.

Recall

To ignore Ukraine today means to give a green light to any future aggressor anywhere in the world, said Czech President Petr Pavel during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

The Czech Republic, which coordinates the international initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine, came under criticism from the opposition ANO party ahead of the September elections. Its leader, Andrej Babiš, stated that this program is too burdensome for taxpayers and promised to stop its implementation if he returns to power.

As reported by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative.