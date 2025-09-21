$41.250.00
Czech Republic creates coordination group for drone defense - Fiala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Czech government has established a coordination group to protect the country from unmanned aerial vehicles. This decision was prompted by the threat from Russian drones and was made after the violation of Polish airspace.

The Czech government has decided to establish a coordination group to protect the country from unmanned aerial vehicles. The experts' task, among other things, will be to monitor technological developments and develop appropriate measures, said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, speaking to journalists at the opening of NATO Days in Mošnov, as reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

The publication indicates that this month Poland recorded 19 violations of its airspace by Russian drones. The Czech Republic sent a special-purpose helicopter unit with three Mi-171Sh helicopters to the country to protect NATO's eastern border.

We must respond to the danger posed by Russian drones. Our priority is to ensure the safety of citizens and be prepared for any potential threats. That is why we decided to create a coordination group under the State Security Council to protect the state from drones.

- said Fiala.

According to him, the group will include experts from the ministries of defense, internal affairs, transport, the Czech army, police, and other structures.

This is another step towards maximizing the safety of citizens. Thus, we are strengthening the protection of our country from new threats that we observe in the immediate vicinity.

– emphasized the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

He added that this step also corresponds to the vector along which the war in Ukraine is developing.

"We are simply obliged to pay close attention to protection against drones," Fiala summarized.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that NATO should respond to Russia's violations with military means. He also clarified that a military response could include shooting down a Russian aircraft.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Fiala
NATO
Czech Republic
Poland