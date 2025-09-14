Czech Republic sends Mi-171Sh helicopters to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flank

The Czech helicopter unit for special operations, consisting of three Mi-171Sh helicopters, will arrive in Poland on September 14. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

It is noted that three Mi-171Sh helicopters will arrive in Poland on September 14, and up to 150 Czech soldiers will be deployed for up to three months. They will begin operations within a few days.

The mandate, approved by the Chamber of Deputies last year and valid until 2026, provides for the reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank as part of the forward presence. – Černochová noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense added that the Czech Republic is not yet participating in NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation, but if it decides to join, a new mandate from the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will be required for this.

Recall

The Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Sweden will provide military support to Poland to strengthen air defense.

