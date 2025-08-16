Czech Foreign Minister compared Alaska summit to Munich Conference

The head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, compared the meeting between Trump and dictator Putin in Alaska to the Munich Conference of 1938. The minister published a post on the social network X immediately after the start of negotiations between the leaders of the USA and the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

The official quoted the 20th-century British politician Anthony Eden: "One can achieve temporary appeasement by a policy of concessions to violence, but this method will not bring lasting peace."

For reference

In 1938, British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden resigned in protest against the Munich Agreement, which Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain concluded with the aim of appeasing Hitler.

This agreement, later called the "Munich Betrayal," provided for the division of Czechoslovakia to satisfy the demands of Nazi Germany and an attempt to avoid war. Today, the agreement is considered one of the most shameful examples of concessions to an aggressor in the history of diplomacy.

Recall

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing Ukrainian civilians?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations are taking place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.

Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be achieved, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.