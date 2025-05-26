A "broken bone" was found in the center of the Milky Way: scientists named the reason

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 22527 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 64361 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 64835 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 83408 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 98153 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 80132 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 83382 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84928 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80465 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85234 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
95%
747mm
Popular news

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 63479 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 37392 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 52134 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 42433 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 43117 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 43159 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 439761 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 475399 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 425922 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 515925 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 17507 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 42465 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 173316 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 277698 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 110932 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

A "broken bone" was found in the center of the Milky Way: scientists named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

One of the strands of the galaxy that emits radio waves has a break. It was probably damaged by a neutron star-pulsar colliding at great speed.

A "broken bone" was found in the center of the Milky Way: scientists named the reason

In the center of the Milky Way, astronomers have found a "broken bone" - one of the strands consisting of particles that emit radio waves was damaged. A new study suggests that it could have been damaged by a neutron star pulsar colliding with it at tremendous speed. UNN writes about this with reference to Wired.

Details

Powerful telescopes allow astronomers to see amazing elongated strands in the center of the Milky Way galaxy, which outline its spiral shape. These strands are called "galactic bones" - they consist of charged particles moving along magnetic fields and emitting radio waves.

Recently, scientists discovered that one of these bones, called the "Snake", has a fracture. This "Snake" is one of the longest and brightest threads, 230 light years long. A new study suggests that the cause of this "fracture" was a neutron star - the dense remnant of a massive star explosion.

According to a Harvard University study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a rapidly rotating pulsar may have crashed into the "Snake" at a speed of 1.6 to 3.2 million kilometers per hour.

Observations with NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT (South Africa) and Very Large Array (USA) radio telescopes confirmed that a pulsar is indeed present in the area.

Scientists believe that the collision with the neutron star disrupted the magnetic field of the "Snake" and deformed its radio signals. The NASA image shows the "Snake" itself and an object that is likely this neutron star.

Despite their tiny size and extreme density, pulsars have powerful magnetic fields that emit electromagnetic waves. Their signals are captured by radio telescopes, allowing astronomers to better understand the processes taking place in the depths of our galaxy.

China is preparing a large-scale study of space objects in the Solar System21.05.25, 18:45 • 2758 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Harvard University
NASA
South Africa
United States
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,104.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,370.60
Ethereum
$2,534.07