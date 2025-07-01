$41.780.14
War with universities in the USA: Columbia University warned about risk of losing accreditation

Kyiv • UNN

 108 views

Columbia University received a warning from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education regarding potential loss of accreditation due to non-compliance with safety, ethics, and inclusivity standards. The university remains accredited but must address the concerns to maintain its status.

War with universities in the USA: Columbia University warned about risk of losing accreditation

Columbia University has received an official warning from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) regarding the possible loss of accreditation. This refers to a "lack of evidence" that the university complies with a number of standards, including ensuring a safe campus environment for Jewish students. This was reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As stated on the commission's official website, Columbia University's accreditation currently remains valid, but the educational institution is under warning status. Among the main claims are insufficient control over adherence to safety plans and compliance with federal laws and regulations.

In a statement by university spokeswoman Virginia Lam Abrams, provided in response to the warning, it is stated that the university is ready to cooperate with MSCHE to address the concerns.

Columbia is resolutely committed to combating antisemitism on campus. We will continue to work to ensure an open and inclusive environment where everyone — regardless of background — feels safe, supported, and a welcome member of the community.

- Abrams noted.

Accreditation is a key condition for students to access federal educational loans, as well as a confirmation of the quality of education for students, faculty, and employers.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Education stated that Columbia University no longer meets accreditation criteria. The reason, according to the department, was the administration's "deliberate indifference" to cases of harassment against Jewish students. In this regard, the Department called on MSCHE to verify the university's compliance with non-discrimination laws.

Addition

In this context, U.S. President Donald Trump called the reform of the accreditation system his "secret weapon." During his election campaign, he promised to create new accreditation bodies that would implement "real" standards — from reducing administrative costs to protecting freedom of speech.

In April, the president signed an executive order on reforming the accreditation system, indicating that existing agencies often grant accredited status even to low-quality universities. The order also stated that accreditors not only fail to fulfill their obligations to students, families, and taxpayers, but also "abuse their power."

Six days after criticism from the Trump administration, MSCHE officially approached Columbia University with a demand to provide additional information regarding compliance with ethics and integrity standards.

At the same time, as MSCHE emphasizes, the process of withdrawing accreditation involves several stages, and the educational institution has time to rectify the situation before a final decision is made.

A leading Canadian university will accept students from Harvard whose visas are canceled in the USA27.06.25, 07:15 • 3923 views

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump, in an attempt to cut government spending and in a fight against opponents of White House decisions, launched a whole campaign against reputable higher education institutions in the U.S. One of the first to suffer was Harvard, which is now suing the Trump administration.

Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe05.05.25, 13:52 • 6015 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Harvard University
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
