A leading Canadian university will accept students from Harvard whose visas are canceled in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

The leading Canadian University of Toronto offers refuge to Harvard master's and doctoral students whose visas will be revoked by the US. This will allow students to continue their studies with the help of faculty from both universities.

A leading Canadian university will accept students from Harvard whose visas are canceled in the USA

The University of Toronto, Canada, will admit graduate and master's students from Harvard whose visas the USA will not extend. This was stated by the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, writes UNN.

This autumn, the Munk School will be able to host international master's and PhD students returning for their second year of study at Harvard University's Kennedy School if they are unable to remain in or re-enter the United States due to visa restrictions.

– states the distributed message.

It is noted that this arrangement will allow international Harvard students to "maintain academic momentum and community." "These students will take a mix of courses taught by Harvard faculty (both online and in person) and University of Toronto faculty," the Canadian university said.

While in Canada, American students "will have full access to a wide array of extracurricular activities and student life experiences."

Recall

Harvard University is negotiating with other universities regarding the temporary placement of international students who are banned from entering the United States due to Trump's restrictions. Options for studying abroad are being considered.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Harvard University
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Tesla
