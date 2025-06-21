US Court Allows Harvard to Admit International Students

The Federal Court of the United States of America indefinitely blocked the administration of President Donald Trump's ban on admitting foreign students to Harvard University. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, June 20, Judge Allison Burroughs indefinitely prohibited the Trump administration from depriving Harvard University of the ability to admit foreign students and scholars while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Judge Allison Burroughs' preliminary ruling extends a temporary injunction issued last month after the Trump administration revoked Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. This program allows the university to admit foreign students and scholars.

It is noted that foreigners currently make up approximately a quarter of the institution's student body.

Shortly before this, the US President suggested on the Truth Social network that he was on the verge of concluding an "agreement" with Harvard.

Many people are asking what is going on with Harvard University and its large-scale violations, which we are considering. We are working closely with Harvard, and it is entirely possible that an agreement will be announced within the next week. - Donald Trump reported.

The legal battle between Harvard and the Trump administration has escalated in recent weeks after Trump issued an executive order temporarily halting the issuance of international visas to new students. In early June, Judge Allison Burroughs already intervened on an emergency basis to suspend this order, and on Monday heard arguments for its full blockage. She has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Recall

On May 22, 2025, the Trump administration banned Harvard University from admitting foreign students. This came after disputes over the legality of the Department of Homeland Security's request for records.

The Trump administration also ordered a halt to student visa applications and an expanded vetting of applicants' social media. This was due to increased scrutiny of universities and protests.

Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting most foreign students planning to study at Harvard from entering the U.S. The reason cited was the university's alleged ties to Chinese researchers.

In June 2025, the U.S. State Department resumed the student visa issuance process, requiring applicants to provide access to their social media. The goal is to detect hostility towards the U.S. New applicants who refuse may be denied a visa.