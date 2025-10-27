Harvard raises alarm over "grade inflation": 60% of students receive "excellent"

At Harvard University, more than half of students receive top grades, which has caused concern among the administration due to "grade inflation." According to a report by the Office of Undergraduate Education, over 60% of grades at Harvard are "A's," whereas ten years ago this figure was 40%, and twenty years ago it was less than 25%. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Dean Amanda Claybaugh urged faculty to limit the excessive awarding of top grades, emphasizing that it "undermines the academic culture" of the university. She pointed out that some instructors inflate grades to avoid losing students who shun courses with strict grading.

The problem has also attracted the attention of US federal officials, who demand that universities adhere to the principles of "fair grading" and "reasonable standards."

Despite the increase in the number of straight-A students, the proportion of students with a 4.0 GPA decreased by 12% over the past year. Harvard hopes that a review of standards and transparency in the grading system will help stop the trend of "devaluing excellence."

