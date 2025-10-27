$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 25664 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 38401 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53895 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 43798 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 46600 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40145 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42539 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37073 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34946 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28760 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
77%
739mm
Popular news
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 44951 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40353 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27746 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 10444 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7672 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27920 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40516 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53905 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98273 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 120313 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Turkey
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7928 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 45103 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 59912 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 63892 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 73877 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Harvard raises alarm over "grade inflation": 60% of students receive "excellent"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

Over 60% of grades at Harvard are "excellent," which has raised concerns among university leadership. Dean Amanda Claybaugh has urged faculty to limit the excessive awarding of top marks.

Harvard raises alarm over "grade inflation": 60% of students receive "excellent"

At Harvard University, more than half of students receive top grades, which has caused concern among the administration due to "grade inflation." According to a report by the Office of Undergraduate Education, over 60% of grades at Harvard are "A's," whereas ten years ago this figure was 40%, and twenty years ago it was less than 25%. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Dean Amanda Claybaugh urged faculty to limit the excessive awarding of top grades, emphasizing that it "undermines the academic culture" of the university. She pointed out that some instructors inflate grades to avoid losing students who shun courses with strict grading.

Stanford and Babson top the 2026 Best US Colleges ranking: what else is on the list04.10.25, 12:59 • 4765 views

The problem has also attracted the attention of US federal officials, who demand that universities adhere to the principles of "fair grading" and "reasonable standards."

Despite the increase in the number of straight-A students, the proportion of students with a 4.0 GPA decreased by 12% over the past year. Harvard hopes that a review of standards and transparency in the grading system will help stop the trend of "devaluing excellence."

Harvard University won lawsuit against Trump administration04.09.25, 04:09 • 4711 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEducation
US Elections
Trend
Harvard University
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States