Harvard University won lawsuit against Trump administration

Harvard University has won a landmark victory in its fight against the administration of US President Donald Trump. A federal judge sided with the university in its efforts to restore more than $2 billion in federal research funding frozen by the White House, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

It is noted that US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs rejected the administration's argument that the funding was suspended as part of the fight against anti-Semitism on campus.

In turn, the Trump administration has already stated that it will "immediately appeal" the court's decision.

To any unbiased observer, it is clear that Harvard University has failed to protect its students from harassment and has allowed discrimination to prevail on campus for years. Harvard has no constitutional right to taxpayer money and no right to receive future grants. - said White House spokeswoman Liz Houston

Recall

In April, the US government suspended funding for Harvard totaling over $2.2 billion. The reason was the university's refusal to comply with anti-Semitism requirements.

Subsequently, Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump in federal court, accusing the White House of arbitrarily cutting Harvard's research funding to "punish the institution for defending its constitutional rights."

