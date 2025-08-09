Trump administration increases pressure on Harvard over patents and research funding

The Trump administration has threatened to seize hundreds of millions of dollars worth of patents from Harvard University, accusing the prestigious Ivy League institution of failing to comply with legislation on federal funding for scientific research. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber sent on Friday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the university was not fulfilling its obligations to American taxpayers, paving the way for a process by which the government could confiscate patents under the Bayh-Dole Act.

Harvard has until September 5 to prove compliance, including whether it prioritized US manufacturing, otherwise it risks losing patent rights. As stated in the letter seen by Bloomberg News journalists, the government can also license these patents to third parties.

"This unprecedented step is another attempt to pressure Harvard for standing up for its rights and freedoms," a university spokesperson said. "We fully comply with the Bayh-Dole Act and are committed to ensuring public access to innovations created as a result of federally funded research at Harvard."

Addition

This move marks a new escalation in the conflict between the White House and Harvard over more than $2 billion in frozen federal funding, as the parties try to reach an agreement on a potential settlement. This is also the first time the administration has used the Department of Commerce and patent law as a tool to pressure Harvard and other elite educational institutions.

Harvard has sued over the cessation of funding, as well as over the administration's attempts to ban the university from admitting foreign students.

According to Bloomberg News, the Trump administration is demanding at least $500 million from Harvard for the return of federal funds. Harvard, according to sources, has refused to agree to such an amount.

